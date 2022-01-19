Hallmark actors Emilie Ullerup and Sam Page star in Netflix thriller Brazen

Emilie Ullerup on Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores. The actress plays Alyssa Milano’s sister in the Netflix thriller Brazen. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark fans will recognize two of their favorite stars among the cast of Netflix’s thriller Brazen. Emilie Ullerup of the series Chesapeake Shores and Sam Page, star of The Story of Us, Christmas in Rome, and All Things Valentine, appear alongside Alyssa Milano in the movie.

Ullerup plays Milano’s sister Kathleen, whose murder prompts the action in the film. The Danish actress promoted the movie with a photo on her Instagram account.

“So many talented and lovely people came together to make this,” she wrote. “Enjoy the ride.”

Page also posted about the movie. “It’s not every day you get to wear a tactical toque,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. “Had such a great time filming #brazennetflix.”

Based on the novel Brazen Virtue by best-selling author Nora Roberts, the movie follows Grace Miller (played by Milano), who is a famous mystery writer.

Call for help

While on a book tour promoting her latest title, Miller gets a panicked phone call from her sister Kathleen (Ullerup), whom she hasn’t seen in years. Kathleen tells Grace her ex-husband is seeking full custody of their daughter and she needs help.

What she doesn’t mention is that she moonlights as an online dominatrix to supplement her income.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Soon after Grace arrives to help her sister, someone breaks into Kathleen’s house and kills her. Grace works with a local detective (played by Page) and uses her skills as a mystery writer to solve the crime.

Sam Page in the Hallmark movie One Summer. Page is starring opposite Alyssa Milano in the Netflix thriller Brazen. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark talent

Ullerup finished filming Season 5 of Chesapeake Shores in July. The actress plays Bree O’Brien, a playwright who airs some of her family’s dirty laundry in her work.

In Season 5, Bree took a job at a local college teaching English and started a romance with a former friend from high school who had just been released from prison.

There’s no word yet from Hallmark as to whether there will be another season of Chesapeake Shores. The Season 5 finale was so full of plot twists and cliffhangers that Ullerup said in an interview she barely recognized the O’Briens.

“I remember I read the script and I walked out to my husband and I’m like, ‘Who are we right now? Who are we in the show? I can’t keep up,’” Ullerup said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Page’s most recent Hallmark project was the film One Summer, which premiered in October on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Page played Jack, who takes his children to the small town where his deceased wife grew up.

In an exclusive interview with Monsters and Critics, Page said working with Milano was a dream come true. “She, at rest, has so much energy, it emanates,” he said.

Brazen is available to stream on Netflix.