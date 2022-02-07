Hallmark releases photos and trailers of When Calls the Heart ahead of Season 9 premiere

Erin Krakow in a publicity photo for Season 9 of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. The new season premieres in March. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark has posted photos of the cast of When Calls the Heart in advance of the show’s Season 9 premiere in March.

In a press release, the network teased several storylines at once:

“Change is in the air for Hope Valley with the foundry that’s to be built and the upcoming mayoral election.

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas (Chris McNally).”

Fans have been posting on social media in anticipation of the premiere date. Many are looking forward to watching a relationship unfold between Elizabeth and Lucas.

“Counting the days now until this love story returns for Season 9!” wrote one fan on Hallmark’s Facebook page. “And then on to Season 10!!”

A fan looks forward to the Season 9 premiere of When Calls the Heart. Pic credit: @terryleehoward/Facebook

Actress Erin Krakow spoke to TV Line about the romantic storyline in the show. In the final episode of Season 8, her character chose McNally’s character over Nathan Grant (played by Kevin McGarry), ending a love triangle that had played out for three seasons.

“Lucas and Elizabeth are finally getting to explore and enjoy their relationship,” she said in a statement to TV Line. We’re also getting to see Lucas in a new light — as a father figure to Little Jack, who absolutely adores him!”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

When Calls the Heart Season 9 TRAILER (Exclusive)

Watch this video on YouTube

When Calls the Heart viewers not that into the show’s choices

As photos and details were released, some unhappy viewers spoke up. In addition to fans being disappointed that Elizabeth chose Lucas and not Nathan, some Hearties said the whole show has changed too much.

“Season 7 and 8 were so disappointing and very poorly written, that it’s not even worth watching anymore. It sure doesn’t follow the books in any way,” wrote one Heartie on Facebook.

Another viewer sounds off on the Hallmark series. Pic credit: @tammymarks/Facebook

Another viewer said he felt like the storylines that involved strong women helping each other and people learning and growing together had been lost.

“I watched WCTH because it was one of the few series about strong women supporting each other,” he wrote on Twitter. “Family, friends & community facing challenges together in a spiritual, positive way. Children learning & growing from mentors. It’s a nutty soap opera now. It’s boring & stupid now.”

A Heartie explains what he doesn’t like about When Calls the Heart. Pic credit: @henrymacangus/Facebook

What’s ahead for When Calls the Heart

Crown Media released a teaser for Season 9 that featured several storylines, including a look at a newcomer to Hope Valley who catches Nathan’s eye.

In a recent interview on the Hallmark Happenings podcast, actor Kevin McGarry hinted that Nathan would have several options this year as he nurses his broken heart.

There’s Mei Suo, played by Amanda Wong, who appears next to him on the Season 9 poster. And then there’s Faith, played by Andrea Brooks, whom Kevin referred to as a “fellow first responder.”

There’s also Fiona Miller, who is played by Kevin’s real-life girlfriend, Kayla Wallace.

“Nathan has a mustache at the beginning of the season, and it’s not there at the end, so somebody had to shave it off, and Fiona is a barber,” he said.

Season 9 of When Calls the Heart premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, March 6 at 8/7c.