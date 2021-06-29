Hallmark Channel will serve up love and laughter with its Fourth of July Rom-Com-a-Thon

Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp in Love, Romance and Chocolate, one of seven romantic comedies Hallmark Channel will air on the 4th of July. Pic credit: Crown Media.

Hallmark Channel wrapped up the June portion of its Summer Nights event Saturday with the original movie Sand Dollar Cove, starring Chad Michael Murrary and Aly Michalka. Now the network is looking ahead to the holiday weekend with a day-long romantic comedy marathon.

The Fourth of July Rom-Com-a-Thon will feature seven movies, all related to food. The first film will air on Sunday morning at 9/8c. The final film kicks off in the evening at 9/8c. As a result, the series Good Witch will not air this week. Instead, Season 7, Episode 8, “The Sprint,” will air Sunday, July 11, at 9/8c.

Cooking With Love, 9/8c

The movie marathon starts with Cooking With Love, starring Ali Liebert and Brett Dalton. The story follows work-obsessed TV producer Kelly, who is paired with a mercurial celebrity chef on a new children’s program.

Love on the Menu, 11/10c

Next up is Love on the Menu, starring Autumn Reeser and Kavan Smith. Reeser plays an executive with a company that specializes in gourmet frozen food. She approaches a local chef with a deal for his own line, but he turns her down.

Autumn Reeser and Kavan Smith star in Love on the Menu, which airs Sunday, July 4 at 11/10c. Pic credit: Crown Media.

A Taste of Summer, 1/12c

A Taste of Summer stars Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter. Sanchez plays a woman who moves to a small town to start her own restaurant. But her success is threatened when a former pro baseball player starts his own restaurant in town.

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter in Taste of Summer, which will air on July 4 at 1/12c. Pic credit: Crown Media.

Mix Up in the Mediterranean, 3/2c

Filmed in Malta, Mix Up in the Mediterranean stars Jessica Lowndes and Jeremy Jordan. When small-town cook Josh (Jordan), impersonates his twin brother in an international cooking competition, he finds himself falling for the woman in charge of the event.

Jessica Lowndes and Jeremy Jordan star in Mix Up in the Meditteranean, which airs July 4 at 3/2c on Hallmark Channel.

The Secret Ingredient, 5/4c

Erin Cahill and Brendan Penny star in this movie about a small-town baker who travels to New York City to compete on a baking show, only to run into her former fiancé.

Brendan Penny and Erin Cahill star in The Secret Ingredient, which will air on July 4 at 5/4c on the Hallmark Channel. Pic credit: Crown Media.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy, 7/6c

In this Portland-based romcom, Natalie Hall stars as a chef trying to win a food truck competition. You’re Bacon Me Crazy also stars Michael Rady and Michael Karl Richards.

Natalie Hall stars in You’re Bacon Me Crazy, which will air July 4 at 7/6c on Hallmark Channel.

Love, Romance and Chocolate, 9/8c

Lacey Chabert plays a woman dumped by her boyfriend just before their romantic getaway to Belgium. When she decides to make the trip on her own, she meets a chocolatier determined to create a new confection for the upcoming royal wedding. Love, Romance and Chocolate also stars Will Kemp and Brittany Bristow.

Lacey Chabert stars in Love, Romance and Chocolate, which will air July 4 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel.

Good Witch Preview

Hallmark released a preview for next week’s episode of Good Witch. In the teaser, Martha goes shopping for an anniversary gift and comes up with one of her brilliant ideas for the town.

Hallmark’s Rom-Com-a-Thon will air all day on Sunday, July 4, starting in the morning at 9/8c.

Season 7, Episode 8 of Good Witch will air Sunday, July 11 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel.