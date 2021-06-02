Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Pic Credit: ©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Zack Dougan

Hallmark’s popular annual “Summer Nights” programming event is about to get underway with several new original romantic movies in June, which are sure to put a song in our hearts.

The summer fun, filled with memorable stories, kicks off in Hawaii with You Had Me at Aloha on Saturday, on June 5, 9 p.m. ET.

Starring in You Had Me at Aloha are Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith, who are best known for the popular Hallmark series, When Calls the Heart.

The movie is about co-hosts of a travel show set in Hawaii who clash over their ideas for production but quickly realize that they must grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.

Smith, who began his acting career with a leading role in Destiny Ridge in 1993, has appeared as Major Evan Lorne in 29 episodes of Stargate: Atlantis. He has also guest-starred in Supernatural, Smallville, The Twilight Zone, and Eureka.

Passion for love turns into scrumptious bread in Baker’s Son

This is followed by the movie Baker’s Son on Saturday, June 12, 9 p.m. ET. Baker’s Son stars Eloise Mumford (Chicago Fire) as Annie, Brant Daugherty (Pretty Little Liars), as Matt, and focuses on the fact that passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. But when his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie (Mumford) – Matt’s childhood friend and true love – for help.

When a ballet dancer visits the small island of Windward, local baker Matt (Daugherty) is enamored. His passion for her somehow finds its way into his baking, transforming Matt’s bread from bland to brilliant.

Matt’s wondrous new success attracts tourists, boosting the fortunes of the small island community. But when the dancer leaves Matt is heartbroken and his bread promptly loses its magic.

The townsfolk immediately set about trying to find him a new muse but in the process, everyone, including Matt, overlooks the most obvious choice – Annie (Mumford), the owner of the local café and Matt’s best friend and confidant who supported and loved him all along.

French Pen Pal leads to great romance

The third movie, Her Pen Pal, debuts on Saturday, June 19, 9 p.m. ET, and is the story of Victoria (Mallory Jansen), an event planner who can’t wait to attend — and plan — her best friend’s wedding in Paris. However, when she finds out her ex is bringing a date, she reconnects with her French childhood pen pal (Lachlan Nieboer.)

The last of Hallmark’s June original movies is Sand Dollar Cove, which premieres on Saturday, June 26, 9 p.m. ET. The movie focuses on a real estate development project manager Elli, who is sent by her company to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort; Brody, the charming local, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier remains intact.

The movie stars Chad Michael Murray, Aly Michalka, and Clare Bowen.

Hallmark’s Summer Nights movies air on Saturdays in June at 9 p.m. ET.

