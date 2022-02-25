Hallmark Channel will run a preview of When Calls the Heart Season 9

Lucas (Chris McNally) and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. The network will run a preview of the new season this weekend. Pic credit: Crown Media

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart since Season 8 finished in May. Hearties desperate to find out what happens to the residents of Hope Valley will get their chance when Season 9 premieres on Sunday, March 6. Hallmark Channel will also run a preview of the season this weekend.

According to the network’s website, a “sneak peek” of the season will air on Sunday evening. Hallmark has already released a series of clips from Season 9 episodes, teasing upcoming story lines.

Fans were abuzz on social media after Entertainment Tonight released an exclusive clip that showed Lucas handing Elizabeth a small jewelry box. Some fans were thrilled that it looked like he was proposing. Others thought it was overdue.

“Took him long enough,” one fan wrote on the When Calls the Heart Facebook page. “Good news.”

Another clip showed Lucas reassuring Elizabeth that living in Hope Valley would be exciting enough for him.

“You are my adventure,” he says. “You are my passion.”

What’s in store

First Look - When Calls the Heart Season 9 - Hallmark Channel

Other clips have hinted at news from Lee (Kavan Smith) and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), leaving some fans to speculate that the couple will start a family soon.

One clip showed Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) reading aloud a letter from Jesse (Aren Buchholz) and Clara (Eva Bourne), who have moved to Montana to try homesteading. The network has left it open-ended as to whether the pair will return to Hope Valley. Photos and bios of Buccholz and Bourne are still on the cast list posted on Hallmark Channel’s website.

Cast interviews

In recent weeks, cast members such as Kevin McGarry, Kayla Wallace, and Andrea Brooks have been giving interviews and teasing upcoming storylines. McGarry hinted at a possible love connection for his character, Nathan, who was rejected by Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) at the end of Season 8.

A fan weighs in on the possibility of Lucas proposing to Elizabeth on When Calls the Heart. Pic credit: @stanleyzarnoch/Facebook

In the Season 9 poster, he was pictured with newcomer Mei Suo (played by Amanda Wong), and a clip released by the network shows Nathan inviting her to dinner.

Wallace, who plays Fiona Miller on the show, said Fiona would be exploring new business opportunities. Brooks, who plays Dr. Faith Carter, said her character would be growing in strength and maturity.

Season 9 of When Calls the Heart premieres on Sunday, March 6 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel. A preview of the season will run on Sunday, February 28, at 8/7c.