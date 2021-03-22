Grey’s Anatomy cast: Another star wants to return to the show

The Grey’s Anatomy cast has had a lot of great characters over the years. Pic credit: ABC

The Grey’s Anatomy cast has included some very recognizable faces from the past during this current season. It has included the return of Derek Shepherd and George O’Malley already.

In the coming weeks, another character from the past is already rejoining the Grey’s Anatomy cast, possibly sparking some great memories from previous episodes. But we really hope it’s not due to Meredith Grey dying.

Despite everyone that has shown up or is showing up soon to Season 17 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, there are still some notable people from the past who have not reappeared. Yet.

On the shortlist of former Grey’s Anatomy cast members that fans want to see is Lexie Grey (played by Chyler Leigh), but she isn’t the only person that could make an impact if they suddenly walked through the doors of Grey Sloan Memorial.

Who wants to return to Grey’s Anatomy cast?

While talking to PEOPLE recently, actress Kate Walsh spoke with loving words about the time that she spent on Grey’s Anatomy. Walsh played Dr. Addison Montgomery on the show and was the former wife of Dr. Derek Shepherd.

“If they could get it done, I’d be happy to come back. Maybe I’ll Zoom in. Dr. Addison could Zoom in,” Walsh stated.

Walsh later said that she would “absolutely” reprise her role on the show and that “it definitely changed my life.”

In the interview shown below, she also speaks about a possible return to Grey’s Anatomy. That topic comes up at about the 6:26 mark of the video and Walsh glows as she speaks about the hit ABC drama.

A look ahead at Grey’s Anatomy

There is continued chatter that the Grey’s Anatomy series finale could take place this spring. ABC has not yet ordered Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, and star Meredith Grey has come to the end of her contract again. It leaves many questions about the future of the show, and the showrunner has even stated that they are approaching upcoming episodes as if they could be the final ones.

DeLuca’s death already hit fans really hard, and it became the latest emotional storyline during a very dramatic season of the show. There are certainly many ways that the season and the series could come to a close, which all leads to some very exciting episodes in the coming weeks.

We hope that Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 happens, and we would also love to see Dr. Addison Montgomery on the show again. Hopefully, the show and Kate Walsh can make it work.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.