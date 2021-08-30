Good Witch fans look to former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott to save the show

Fans of the Hallmark series Good Witch are petitioning Bill Abbott to bring back their favorite show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Fans of the Hallmark series Good Witch are hoping to find a new home for their favorite show. Over the weekend, “Goodies,” as they refer to themselves, began a social media and email campaign to convince former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott to pick up the show for one of his new networks.

Under the hashtag #SaveGoodWitch, fans posted graphics asking Abbott to consider bringing the show back.

“We need the king of Hallmark to save Good Witch,” one graphic read, with a smiling picture of Abbott below.

Tweet like your lives depended on it was the vibe given off by several others.

Good Witch was canceled abruptly in July. Fans were devastated and mounted a campaign to get Hallmark to reconsider its decision.

The network said the series “reached a natural conclusion after a remarkable 13-year run.”

Twitter campaign

Since then, fans have been hitting up Twitter at 9/8c on Sundays, the show’s regular time slot. In addition to tweeting images of their favorite characters and graphics featuring photos from the show, fans have also been tagging Netflix hoping that the company will pick up the show.

They were inspired by fans of the NBC series Manifest, who mounted a similar campaign when the show was canceled in June. On August 28, Netflix announced it would bring the show back for a fourth and final season.

Good Witch fans have not given up hope that Netflix will pick up the show. But they see another possibility now that Abbott is back in television production.

On Friday, Abbott announced that his company, GAC Media, had purchased two cable networks and planned to begin family-friendly content at the end of September.

In a statement released to the press, Good Witch fan Lisa Gursky-Choi congratulated Abbott on his new venture and implored him to consider rebooting the show.

“Good Witch means everything to #goodies, as they are affectionately called because the theme of the show has always been about people being kind to each other,” Gursky-Choi wrote. “Every episode provides a life lesson and gives the audience some good feeling and inspiration.”

She praised Abbott for his work as the head of Crown Media Family Networks.

“Bill was an amazing pioneer on the Hallmark Channel,” she said. “The Hallmark Channel has never been the same since Bill’s departure.”

Abbott left the company in January 2020, following a controversy over the network’s decision to run an ad for a wedding registry site that included two brides kissing. After complaints, Hallmark pulled the ad, only to receive criticism from LGBTQ groups.

Neither Abbott nor the network would comment on his departure. He was replaced as head of Crown Media Family Networks by Wonya Lucas in July 2020.

After leaving Hallmark, Abbott joined forces with Dallas-based Hicks Equity Partners LLC to create GAC Media, which launched in June 2021. Last week, the company announced it had purchased the Great American Country network from Discovery Inc. Bloomberg reported the deal was worth $90 million.

Perfect fit

The company announced it would begin airing family-friendly content on two different networks, GAC Family and GAC Living.

Fans such as Gursky-Choi say that Good Witch would be the perfect fit for the new networks.

“We desperately need this show in a world that seems like nothing makes sense,” she wrote. “We need light, love, comfort, and joy. We need our Good Witch back!”