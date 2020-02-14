Good Girls Season 3: Trailer, new cast members, plot and Netflix release date

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Good Girls Season 3 premiere is only days away. After what has been a very long hiatus, fans will soon see what is new with Ruby (Retta), Beth (Christina Hendricks), and Annie (Mae Whitman).

All three women are conflicted regarding what kind of person they want to be moving forward. Annie and Ruby are sick of working for minimum wage at crap jobs and still struggling. Beth refuses to go back to relying on her cheating husband, Dean (Matthew Lillard).

The ladies are also drawn to the criminal life. Despite all the drama it has brought, it has given them the freedom they need. Even though it has cost Annie, Beth, and Ruby in their personal lives, a new business venture will keep them working as criminals.

There is one lingering question that needs to be answered in the premiere episode. What happened to Rio (Manny Montana)? Did he die, or did he agree to Agent Turner’s (James Lesure) deal to save his life?

Beth believes that Rio is dead, and she is rid of Agent Turner for good. It is the reason she is confident in the women making their own counterfeit cash. If Rio and Turner did make a deal, Annie, Beth, and Ruby’s lives are about to get a lot more complicated.

New cast members

Rhea (Jackie Cruz) is Beth’s new friend and also Rio’s baby mama. She is slated to be a recurring character during the new season, having an impact on Beth’s relationship with Annie and Ruby. Jackie is best known for her role as Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales on the Netflix hit show Orange Is the New Black.

Lucy (Charlyne Yi) is a graphic designer that is hired by Ruby, Beth, and Annie to help create their cash. She is a suburban mom with a questionable background. Lucy could do more harm than good for the new business. House fans will remember Charlyne, who played Dr. Chi Park on the medical drama.

There are likely other additions to the NBC drama. However, at this time, Lucy and Rhea are the only two new characters being released to audiences.

Good Girls Season 3 plot and trailer

Based on the Good Girls Season 3 trailer Annie, Beth, and Ruby are the cash queens ready to take on the criminal world of fake money. As with the first season, the ladies set a limit to make, spend, and then get out.

Their plan, of course, does not go the way the women want. The trailer shows that a new mystery unfolds when Beth opens her door. Viewers don’t see who is on the other side. However, based on the look on her face, it is someone that means trouble for the boss lady.

Dean says it best in the trailer when he says Beth’s rap sheet reads like a CVS receipt. He then lists off the felonies Ruby, Annie, and Beth have committed since turning to a life of crime. The mystery person could be anyone the ladies have crossed in the past.

Netflix Season 3 release date

Good Girls Season 3 premieres on Sunday, February 16. However, fans will be waiting quite a while for the drama to drop on Netflix.

Although an official release date has not been revealed, it will likely be next year before the upcoming season hits the streaming service. Season 1 dropped on January 1, 2019, and Season 2 only hit Netflix on January 1, 2020. If the past is any indication, Season 3 won’t be released until January 2021.

Are you ready for the return of Beth, Ruby, and Annie?

Good Girls airs Sundays at 10/9c on NBC.