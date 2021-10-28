Game of Thrones: Kit Harington confirms he was not the owner of the coffee cup

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, as seen in Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8. Pic credit: HBO

For fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones, it was an iconic moment in the final season of the hit epic fantasy series. However, the question remains: who left the coffee cup on the table during a banquet shown in Episode 4?

It seems like a major blunder on behalf of the editing department that a disposable coffee cup was left on the set during filming and wasn’t noticed until viewers spotted it.

However, it was not the first item left on set and forgotten about. A water bottle was also spotted in the final episode as the group gathered decided that Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) would rule over six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros.

To say the season was rushed was an understatement even before these gaffes. However, no one has yet entirely laid claim to ownership of the beverage, and Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, is the latest to confirm that it wasn’t him.

Kit Harington got blamed for the coffee cup at one point

According to a recent interview that Harington did with Uproxx regarding his role as Dane Whitman in the MCU universe, the actor revealed more about the coffee cup incident.

According to him, while he may have been blamed by fellow actor, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), the coffee cup did not belong to him.

The question had been regarding having to keep spoilers secret during both his current role and back when he was Jon Snow and knew nothing on Game of Thrones. However, Harington bought up the incident instead, stating that it was the only mistake he had been blamed for while on set for the HBO series.

“I got blamed for leaving a coffee cup on a shot once, which wasn’t me,” Harington Stated before elaborating.

“Well, she [Sophie Turner] blamed me for that. And I swear it wasn’t! Other than that, as far as spoilers, no, I didn’t. I’m pretty good! I’m pretty sure I didn’t mess anything up.”

Who else has been blamed for the coffee cup gaffe?

There has been plenty of joking between the actors regarding who was responsible for the coffee cup and, most of what has been said must be taken with a grain of salt as a result of this.

Sophie Turner has blamed Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) as well as Harington after all, according to Bustle.

“I mean look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit,” Turner said at the time when she had actually been blamed for the incident.

However, Clarke has stated that Conleth Hill has also confided to her that he was the one responsible.

“Conleth — who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene — he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I gotta tell you something… The coffee cup is mine,'” Clarke revealed on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

However, she did follow up on that comment by stating that Hill was drunk at the time.

Because of all the banter surrounding the coffee cup, it seems that viewers might never find out the truth behind the mystery.

All seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO Max. Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO at a later date.