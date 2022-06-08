Game of Thrones: HBO gives an update about the possibility of more spinoffs

Emilia Clark stars as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

With House of the Dragon set to drop in August, viewers are eager to learn more about House Targaryen than first shown in HBO’s original series, Game of Thrones.

On top of that, the network has been in discussions since Game of Thrones concluded regarding various spinoff series.

Already, there have been plenty of rumors regarding who will make the cut and just how many contenders for new TV shows there are.

Now, HBO has updated just where the network stands regarding future series set in the same universe.

HBO is cautious about new spinoff ideas

According to Digital Spy, HBO is relatively cautious regarding inundating viewers with too many Game of Thrones spinoff shows.

At the Futurescape: A Look at What’s Ahead in TVM panel at ATX Television Festival, HBO’s programming VP, Kara Buckley, spoke out about the possibility of more Game of Thrones spinoffs.

“We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we’re really excited about the one that will air later this summer,” Buckley said.

Presently, there is plenty of speculation regarding what other new content is being looked at by HBO. Most notably, 10,000 Ships might be fully developed at some stage.

There have also been rumors that concepts surrounding a character named Sea Snake and another looking at Flea Bottom could be under scrutiny. However, these have not yet been confirmed by the network.

And while that sounds very promising, Buckley then went on to say that the network was not planning on dropping a bunch of new content unless they were truly invested in it.

“We don’t feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That’s my job, at least. And the team that I’m on, that’s what we’re told to focus on.”

Emma D’Arcy stars as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

House of the Dragon is set to go

Even with that bit of a downer, there is still one new TV show to look forward to.

House of the Dragon is the first spinoff series for HBO that made the cut. It beat out a pilot that was originally filmed and starring Naomi Watts, that was expected to delve into the mythos surrounding The Long Night.

House of the Dragon hadn’t even filmed a pilot at this point when it was greenlit by HBO.

The new series is set to put House Targaryen under the spotlight as it travels some 300 years before the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21. Game of Thrones is available on HBO.