Fear the Walking Dead: Watch the early trailer for Season 7B

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

The second half of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will not return until April 17 of next year. However, that hasn’t stopped the network from teasing fans with an early trailer.

The Season 7 midseason finale saw Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) officially declaring war against Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). This was a result of her learning that Victor had killed her close friend, Will (Gus Halper).

So, while the first half of Season 7 pitted Victor against Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Season 7B will now put Victor and Alicia in the firing line.

New trailer for Season 7B drops

As soon as Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead dropped, there was a new teaser to whet viewers appetites for what is coming next.

The midseason finale episode revealed that Alicia has had one lower arm amputated after being bitten by a walker. However, the amputation was not done in time, and she has suffered the consequences of this ever since.

Living for months since the bite occurred, Alicia believes that her body is fighting the walker infection and she will eventually succumb.

So, she has little tolerance for the likes of Victor, who now so easily throws people to walkers. Will is the perfect example of this.

While the new clip is short in relation to what is coming up in Season 7B, it certainly expands on the lead-up to Alicia’s battle with Victor.

Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, and Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, as seen in Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Surprisingly, it seems that June (Jenna Elfman) has managed to leave Victor’s clutches and is seen in the opening seconds standing behind Alicia and next to Luciana (Danay Garcia).

Sides are certainly squared up as the clip continues and it appears that Wes (Colby Hollman) even manages to get inside Victor’s closely-guarded Tower.

“It’s over,” Wes says as he points a gun at someone who is off-screen.

Alicia, too, is seen inside with Strand, which may be how June comes into contact with her and why she is seen outside with her at the beginning of the clip.

Here’s what else to expect in Fear the Walking Dead

While there is certainly a lot going on as Alicia readies to battle Strand, there will possibly be some pleasant times as well.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Fear the Walking Dead has been officially renewed for Season 8.

As yet nothing about the upcoming eighth season has yet been shared, but the renewal also had a secondary announcement contained within it: Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) will return.

Madison was presumed dead by her daughter, Alicia, and everyone else when she lured walkers into the Dell Stadium and locked herself inside with them in Season 4.

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Iovino

Since then, the character has not been seen, and the assumption by all is that she died there.

However, viewers have been more optimistic as Madison’s death occurred off-screen. AMC has been cagey regarding Madison’s return, sometimes even flat out declaring that the character had perished.

Now, though, the network has revealed that Madison will return in the second half of Season 7. With Alicia currently being sick, fans are terrified that Madison might turn up too late and miss seeing her daughter alive.

However, until Season 7 returns, fans will have to continue to speculate what will happen with the Clark family.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, April 17, 2022.