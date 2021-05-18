Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 spoilers: Episode 14 sees Alicia delving into her past

John Glover as Teddy and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Last week’s installment of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw the surprise introduction of John Dorie’s (Garret Dillahunt) father, John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine). Because of John Sr.’s past, further information about Teddy (John Glover) and his group at the Holding was revealed.

By the end of the episode, there was renewed vigor by the communities to bring a halt to whatever Teddy might be planning. This was thanks to the knowledge that Teddy likely wants to destroy everyone.

Previously, in Episode 11, this had also been explored when Alicia Clark’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) small group infiltrated the cult-like community. Now, Episode 14 looks set to revisit Alicia’s story and delve further into Teddy’s plans.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 14 synopsis

Already, there has been some speculation regarding the possibility that Madison Clarke (Kim Dickens) could appear in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 thanks to the title and synopsis, which was released earlier in the month by Comic Book.

Carter Matt has also released the synopsis for Episode 14. While the content is basically the same as that provided originally by Comic Book, it is expanded slightly.

“Alicia is held prisoner by Teddy; there, she reunites with old friends and must confront her past if she hopes to move on and escape.”

From this, it can be confirmed that it will likely be a harrowing episode for Alicia. Potentially, her mother, Madison, could appear as she struggles with the events of her past. However, it seems more likely that she may be seen in flashbacks rather than her arriving in the flesh.

Previously, Madison was presumed dead by the characters in Fear the Walking Dead after she locked herself into the Dell Stadium with the undead in order to save everyone else. However, since her death actually occurred off-screen, many fans believe the character will make a surprise appearance at some point.

John Glover stars as Teddy, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Fear the Walking Dead trailer revealed

A new trailer has also been released by AMC that shows further details of the episode. Featuring Teddy talking to Alicia, the clip also alludes to the fact that Teddy’s backstory will be revealed along with Alicia’s.

Surprisingly in the short clip, Teddy and Alicia are aboveground and outside of the Holding as they appear to be heading out on a solo mission.

As yet, it is unclear why Teddy would do this, potentially, it could have something to do with him wanting to know the location of Morgan’s (Lennie James) new community. Episode 12 showed Riley (Nick Stahl) finally tracking down Morgan and locating the key that they had been searching for. However, it is also known that Teddy’s group is intent on destroying any groups they can.

Finally, AMC has also provided a variety of promotional stills for Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, some of which can be viewed in the gallery below.

John Glover as Teddy in Fear the Walking Dead-1-S06E14. Pic credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Surprisingly, Dakota (Zoe Colletti) also features in this episode.

Zoe Colletti as Dakota on Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Nick Stahl as Riley also plays a part in the upcoming episode.

Nick Stahl as Riley in Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.