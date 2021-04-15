Fear the Walking Dead Episode 9 trailer: ‘You won’t kill us’

Colby Minifie stars as Virginia, as seen in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

The Season 6 return of Fear the Walking Dead was a particularly devastating one.

For many fans, the death of John Dorie was completely unexpected, and AMC did their very best at creating a poignant and heartbreaking moment.

Along with this tragic event, Morgan’s (Lennie James) story was also advanced upon as he tried in vain to save his friend, John.

Having already begun establishing a new community, Morgan was confronted by Virginia (Colby Minifie) regarding his pregnant girlfriend, Grace (Karen David). Now, with details of Episode 9 emerging, it looks like this storyline will be expanded upon in the next installment of Fear the Walking Dead.

Virginia continues to bully everyone in Fear the Walking Dead

Already, the synopsis has revealed that a “stand-off occurs between Virginia and her rangers and Morgan’s group.” Now, a new trailer shared to Rotten Tomatoes TV official YouTube channel gives further information.

In the short clip, Virginia is seen trying to contact Morgan via radio. As she does so, several members of Morgan’s group are shown kneeling on the ground in the dark before the leader of the Pioneers.

One of these characters is June (Jenna Elfman), who was shown in another clip for Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead. That one was the opening minutes for the upcoming episode and showed June having to bury her husband, John.

At the time, Virginia had also been trying to contact Morgan but without success. So, it looks likely that the new clip occurs much later in the day than the original one, and Virginia appears to be willing to try anything to get Morgan to speak to her — including threatening to kill his pregnant girlfriend.

Karen David as Grace and Lennie James as Morgan, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Pic credit: AMC/ Van Redin

Grace insists that Virginia won’t kill her

“Morgan, I know you’re listening,” Virginia says into the radio. “It’s very important that you hear what I am about to say. You better bring Dakota back to Lawton right now, or some very bad things are about to happen.”

As she speaks, Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Sarah (Mo Collins) looks on anxiously. Virginia then continues to speak into the radio even though Morgan has not answered.

“You don’t start talking, I am going to blow Grace’s glowing brains out in front of everybody here,” Virginia continues before asking Grace to speak in confirmation.

While Virginia does appear to be serious in this clip, Grace speaks into the radio upon the woman’s behest and insists that the leader won’t kill her.

“You won’t kill us,” Grace insists as she holds onto her heavily pregnant stomach.

Virginia is desperate to get her sister back

Last week’s installment of Fear the Walking Dead saw Virginia’s sister, Dakota (Zoe Colletti), traveling with Morgan. He was planning to use Dakota as a bargaining chip in order to get Grace back.

However, the discovery that Dakota was the one who shot John may very well change all of that.

As yet, none of the footage for Episode 9 shows either Morgan or Dakota making contact with Virginia, so some fans are concerned that something terrible has happened to them. However, until the episode airs, no one will know for sure.

See the opening clip of June burying husband, John, below.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.