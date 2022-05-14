FBI Tuesdays preview: the teams have personal distractions in tough cases

Scola (John Boyd) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) check out a crime scene on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays are winding down the seasons with a bang.

Fresh off their renewals, the main FBI has Nina and Wallace clashing over an informant. Next, FBI: International has them on a complex search while wrestling with internal matters. Finally, FBI: Most Wanted involves the search for a dangerous con artist.

It adds up to some big excitement as the shows head toward their respective season finales.

FBI Tuesdays get big renewal news

The big news for FBI Tuesdays was the announcement all three shows had earned two-season pickups to keep them running through 2024.

That showed the great faith the network had in the Tuesday night block to ensure it would continue for two more years.

The shows continued their strong runs in the ratings. FBI earned 5.71 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo.

FBI: International followed with 5.71 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while FBI: Most Wanted finished with 5.13 million viewers at a 0.4 rating.

The three shows had some great episodes to offer. FBI had the team tracking who killed a TSA agent while OA was convinced a terrorist he’d once hunted was involved.

OA’s instincts were correct as he killed the terrorist in a fight. But the case made him realize how much tension he had over Maggie’s condition and sought out a therapist.

FBI: International had the team trying to stop a rogue soldier radicalized to attack some medical researchers. That involved Jaeger’s Europol boss chastising her for aiding an American team.

The episode ended with a shocking turn as Jaeger’s boss threw her under the bus for his own mistake and announced he was firing her.

Finally, FBI: Most Wanted had the team tracking a wannabe mobster emulating the murders of a famous hitman. The episode also had Remy in a brief reunion with his ex-wife while hoping to get a new relationship going with a judge.

This sets up some turns for the penultimate episodes of this season.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

The night starts with FBI as Kayla teams up Nina and Wallace on a case, but they may end up fighting each other more than the criminals.

“When a retired DEA agent is shot outside a bakery, the team works to determine if the victim’s past cases or current bouncer job are connected to the murder. Also, Nina and Tiffany clash over the use of an informant while they are paired during the investigation.”

The trailer shows the informant in some danger and it’s intriguing having newbie agent Nina working with veteran Tiffany. However, that clash may endanger the case.

FBI: International has Jaeger still at her job as Black Penguin has the team heading to Berlin on a case. This involves a guest-star appearance from Nicole Forester.

“The Fly Team and Jaeger head to Berlin when the 19-year-old son of an American billionaire is found unresponsive in his apartment. As the team works to determine if foul play was involved, they realize there’s a shadowy group on the case as well.”

There’s still no word on how Jaeger’s firing will work out, but this puts more pressure on the team. It even seems the President is somehow involved in this case to make it more complex.

The night ends with FBI: Most Wanted as the team hunts a murderous con artist while Oritz handles a favor from Hana’s half-brother George Kouka (Matt Mercurio) in Inheritance.

“When a wealthy East Hamptons couple are killed by a female con artist posing as a personal trainer, the team works to find out her true identity and track her down. Also, Ortiz is put in a tough place when Hana’s brother asks a favor.”

It appears to be a thrilling ep on the chase while Ortiz has to decide whether to tell Hana that her newly found sibling might be in some trouble.

These episodes set up the big season finales on May 24 and show why CBS had enough faith in FBI Tuesdays to give it two more years.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 4 at 8/7c on CBS.