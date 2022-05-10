FBI: International showrunner previews the new scope of the show

Kellett (Heida Reed), Forrester (Luke Kleintank), and Jaeger (Christiane Paul) discuss a case on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

Fans had better buckle up for FBI: International’s last episodes.

Showrunner Derek Haas promises that the last few episodes of Season 1 of the hit spin-off will have more drama for the Fly Team.

He’s also dropped hints about what may come now that the series will be getting two new seasons.

FBI: International to challenge its characters

From the beginning, FBI: International has been doing a good job building up its main characters.

The pilot ended with the revelation that team leader Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and second-in-command Kellett (Heida Reed) were in a relationship.

The two kept it off the books but did hit a breaking point when Forrester was ready to lie to cover up the affair, and Kellett broke it off. They did have a brief reunion but are now working on being friends.

Forrester was beginning a new romance with translator Sara. However, that hit the skids when he suspected she was using him to gain information for a criminal cartel.

As it happened, Forrester was wrong, but Sara realized his trust issues (caused by his traitorous mother) were too much to overcome and broke up with him.

That sent Forrester to seek out Kellett. Speaking to Give Me My Remote, showrunner Derek Haas discussed how this might not mean a full Forrester-Kellett reunion but still shows their bond.

“They are more in a friend zone right now, but there are deep feelings for each other that serve as a foundation for their friendship. It is a deep closeness they have, and they will need to rely on all of that closeness in the finale.”

They’re not the only team members affected over the series. Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) began the show as the rookie team member and has had to handle things like a boyfriend injured in a terrorist bombing.

Vo was also shaken by an old friend using her to try and get away with murder, hardening her a bit.

Meanwhile, Raines (Carter Redwood) has stepped it up, including going on a solo mission to rescue his sister. Haas indicates this has toughened both agents up to aid Forester.

“I think both Vo and Raines bought into Forrester’s philosophy, which is a real love for the job they do. They love to catch bad guys in Europe. They have a bounce in their step every day when they show up at work. Still, all of our characters are faced with dilemmas when personal feelings cross with professional cases. That will be an ongoing challenge, particularly for Forrester coming up soon.”

What’s coming for FBI: International’s last episodes?

The Fly Team handles a complex case on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

As for the final team member, the squad’s beloved hound Tank, Haas laughed, “ We are Team Tank too! There’s nothing new to share there. He’s a good boy.”

This week’s episode has the team’s Europol liaison Jaeger (Christiane Paul) facing the consequences of giving an American team so much aid.

“Jaeger is going to get in hot water with her officious boss at Europol. He is a petty man to cross, and he will let her know that he doesn’t appreciate the relationship she has built with the Fly Team.”

Haas is excited about FBI: International getting a two-season renewal that will continue through Season 3. He promises this will lead to much bigger and bolder cases in future seasons.

“Biggest lesson is that we have to do stories that can’t be replicated on other shows shooting in the US, including our sister shows. We have to tell stories that can only take place internationally! It’s right there in our title. That’s what makes our show unique. Now that we know we’re going to be around for a while, we can open up the storytelling and have some more expansive storylines. We’ll also be able to really country hop more this next season where we shoot in different countries more often.”

As for the final episodes of Season 1, Haas won’t give spoilers but hints, “I’ll just say to buckle up and get ready for our biggest episodes yet. We broke the budget in these last few.”

Haas’ words indicate that FBI: International is going all out for the final episodes of its first season in preparation for greater action to come.

FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.