Chicago Fire actress to guest-star on FBI: International

FBI: International is about to get an appearance from the One Chicago world.

Nicole Forester, who played Matt Casey’s sister Christie on Chicago Fire, will be guest-starring on the upcoming episode of the hit spin-off.

Her presence will fire up an already tricky case for the Fly Team.

What’s coming on FBI: International?

FBI: International is coming off a huge episode that could shake up the Fly Team for a while.

While tracking down a rogue soldier hunting medical researchers in Belgium, the team’s Europol liaison Jaeger (Christiane Paul) was confronted by her boss, Williem Smit (William Ludwig). Smit was unhappy about Jaeger letting the Fly Team do so much in Europe rather than rein them in.

Jaeger realized she made the mistake of letting the shooter’s accomplice go with the knowledge of the safe house of a target. Smit took over to try and move the doctor, who ended up being shot.

The episode ended with Smit putting the blame for the mess on Jaeger, who realized this was all an excuse to fire her. Smit coldly told Jaeger the paperwork was put in and she’d soon be gone.

This will lead to the May 17 episode, titled Black Penguin. With Jaeger still technically at her job until the paperwork is finished, the Fly Team heads to Berlin when the son of an American billionaire is found unresponsive in his apartment.

As the team seeks to determine if foul play was involved, they realize there’s a shadowy group on the case as well.

The big guest star will be Nicole Forester, playing Marian Watts, the boy’s mother. This leads to an intriguing connection to another Dick Wolf franchise.

Who is Nicole Forester?

Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1972, Nicole Forester got the acting bug early. She studied at Western Michigan University and graduated from the American Academy of the Dramatic Arts in 1993.

Forester has appeared in scores of TV shows and commercials, including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Two and A Half Men.

In 2005, Forester replaced Laura Wright in the role of Cassie Layne Winslow on the soap opera Guiding Light. She played the part for nearly 300 episodes, earning a Leading Actress Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

Fans of Chicago Fire know Forester as Christie, the older sister of Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). She appeared in seven episodes in Season 1 with appearances in Seasons 3 and 9.

Forester’s appearance is interesting as it’s established the One Chicago shows and the FBI franchise exist in the same universe. Of course, it’s commonplace for Dick Wolf’s series to use the same actor in different parts (as seen on Law & Order).

Forester’s guest-star turn should spark the penultimate episode of FBI: International as the Fly Team has to adjust to a new dynamic with Jaeger amid a tricky case.

FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.