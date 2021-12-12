FBI Tuesdays preview: An old foe ruins the holiday cheer

Antonio Vargas (David Zayas) returns to face Isobel (Alana de la Garza) on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays are closing out the year with a wild bang.

The main FBI team will be dealing with an old foe going after both them and their loved ones.

Meanwhile, FBI: Most Wanted will be replicating a Christmas movie classic. But, unfortunately, it’s Die Hard.

With so much action, it’s little wonder FBI: International is choosing to take an extended break before 2022.

The return of Vargas

FBI doesn’t deal with too many recurring foes, but an exception would be Antonio Vargas.

Played by Dexter star David Zayas, Vargas was the leader of a ruthless drug cartel who was captured by the team in Season 3’s Liar’s Poker. His gang retaliated by putting a bomb on tech Elise, forcing Isobel to let Vargas go.

Vargas returned in the Season 3 finale, Straight Flush, once more arrested but threatening to release bombs across New York unless he was freed. This time, Isobel played hardball by using Vargas’ wife and son as leverage to defuse the bombs.

This put Isobel and Rina into conflict, which has only grown this season, especially given Rina and Jubal are having an affair. Even though Isobel was impressed by Rina taking the blame for an outrageous act by Scola, she worries Rina is more interested in her career than saving others.

This promises to come to a head in this week’s episode as Vargas makes his harshest move yet.

Vargas makes a harsh return

The promo for this week’s episode of FBI, Unfinished Business, details a team member already in danger with the promo showing another falling as well.

“After Rina is critically wounded while heading to work with Jubal, the team makes the chilling discovery that a vengeful Vargas (David Zayas) orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and continues to target the rest of their team and their loved ones.”

The promo shows Maggie also shot, although hopefully not as bad yet the rest of the team realizing they and their loved ones are being targeted. Elise will no doubt be driven to get Vargas while the rest of the team scrambles to take him down.

This indicates a harsh turn for Jubal, who’s been getting closer to Rina. It may also drive Isobel to an extreme action to take out Vargas, and the ramifications are sure to play into the rest of the season.

Jess channels John McClane

FBI: International will be taking a week off, perhaps to fit in some production issues. Thus, FBI: Most Wanted will air an hour earlier than usual at 9/8c followed by a rerun of Season 2’s Winner, which guest-starred Amy Carlson as bounty hunter Jackie Ward.

FBI: Most Wanted did start the holidays last week with Jess welcoming a visit from his father Byron while the rest of the team seemed set for Christmas.

However, Run-Hide-Fight will have Jess and Barnes caught in the worst holiday mall experience imaginable.

“While holiday shopping, Barnes and Jess are caught in the middle of a mall shooting, with the exits rigged so no one can escape. Also, Gaines, Hana and Ortiz try to help from the outside, knowing their team’s family members are inside and at risk.”

The promo shows the episode is clearly influenced by the classic action movie Die Hard from the setting to Jess and Barnes fighting against the crooks.

Having their families in the line of fire is sure to bring up some tension but also drive the agents on while their teammates try to save the day.

Combined with FBI’s own thrills, FBI: Most Wanted is set to ring out the New Year in a wild style so fans may enjoy a break of a few weeks before a new year of excitement.

FBI Tuesdays begin with FBI Season 4 Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.