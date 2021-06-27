FBI Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan on FBI. Pic credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Dick Wolf created some of the most successful procedural shows on television. FBI was no different.

The first three seasons of FBI introduced the world to a group of elite federal agents who worked in New York and undertook complicated mysteries while getting involved in some explosive action.

The first season hit in 2018, ending up as one of the top-rated shows on CBS. This led to the spinoff FBI: Most Wanted, which has played out for two seasons, and now a third show is coming in FBI: International.

The best part is that all three FBI shows will play on the same night, back-to-back-to-back, and help build the show’s world even more.

Here is everything we know so far about FBI Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about FBI Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of FBI?

CBS renewed FBI for a fourth season in March 2021. In the announcement, the network called it the “fastest growing brand on television.”

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said CBS president Kelly Kahl in a statement.

“FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

FBI, the original series, will enter its fourth season. FBI: Most Wanted will start its third season. FBI: International is a brand-new series that went into development this year.

All three shows will crossover next season, which will mark the debut of FBI: International.

FBI: International follows a group of elite agents from the FBI’s International division, traveling the world to protect Americans wherever they may be.

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Dick Wolf added. “The showrunners, writers, producers, cast, crew, and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers.”

“FBI: International offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

Release date latest: When does FBI Season 4 come out?

CBS has not revealed the official premiere date for FBI Season 4, but we have a good idea on when you can expect it to arrive for the 2021-22 television season.

The first two seasons hit at the end of September. The third season arrived in November, but that was due to COVID-19 restrictions delaying the premieres of almost all TV shows in 2020.

The first season had 22 episodes, which should be what Season 4 hits. Season 2 shut down early and finished with only 19 episodes while Season 3 began late and only had 15.

All three FBI shows will air on Tuesday nights, back-to-back-to-back, with NCIS moving to Mondays.

The fourth season of FBI should hit either on September 21 or September 28. We will update this article with the exact date when CBS reveals it.

FBI Season 4 cast updates

The returning cast for procedurals stays mostly the same, although in some cases a character dies or leaves for good after a few seasons.

Missy Peregrym took time off due to her pregnancy, but she returned and will be back as Maggie Bell in Season 4..

Also, for FBI Season 4, expect both Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom “O. A.” Zidan and Jeremy Sisto as FBI ASAC Jubal Valentine to return to the cast for the new season.

Also returning should be Alana de la Garza as Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Isobel Castille, John Boyd as FBI special agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as former NYPD officer and White Collar division agent Tiffany Wallace.

Turner replaced Ebonee Noel, who starred as FBI analyst and special agent Kristen Chazal in the first two seasons. Kristen was stabbed in the neck and suffered panic attacks, forcing her into a desk job.

FBI Season 4 spoilers

The FBI Season 3 finale began with several men killed at a New York City restaurant. This sets the team up for a confrontation with cartel boss Antonio Vargas, and the one-on-one with Isobel is something the show has built to.

However, when the team finally captures and arrests Vargas, he has a surprise for them. He explains there are bombs placed all over the city and they will all detonate unless they release him.

O.A. and Maggie went to Mexico to find out information about Vargas’s family and it was all they needed to leverage him and get the codes to the bombs. It doesn’t work at first, and it looked like Vargas killed everyone, but the bombs didn’t go off and everything ended well.

FBI Season 4 should put the team in new deadly situations, keeping the action fast paced and exciting.

CBS has yet to announce when FBI Season 4 will premiere.