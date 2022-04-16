FBI Tuesdays preview: an agent is in deadly danger in a thrilling night

Maggie (Missy Peregrym) is in trouble on FBI Season 4. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays are increasing the danger for one agent.

The main FBI has one of the biggest characters in huge peril, which may be an excuse to write the actor out for a time.

Meanwhile, FBI: International has them dealing with a deadly protest, while FBI: Most Wanted has some soldiers being targeted.

It should add up to an exciting week to pave the way for the final episodes of the seasons.

How did FBI Tuesdays do in the ratings?

After a week off, FBI Tuesdays returned with slightly lower but still strong numbers.

The main FBI continued to be one of the highest-rated shows of the night, with 7.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo. FBI: International followed it with 5.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The big question was how FBI: Most Wanted would perform in the first episode with new star Dylan McDermott. The answer came with 5.3 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

The episodes did provide some good excitement. The main FBI had Scola working with a former flame (guest star Shantel VanSanten) to take down a drug lord. It ended with Scola and his ex agreeing to a date.

FBI: International had Vo going out of her way to help an old friend out of a jam. Sadly, Vo discovered the man was using her for his own schemes, which hardened her.

The big moment was FBI: Most Wanted with the debut of new team leader Remy Scott. He did a good job helping bust a woman who was running a deadly religious scam and bonding with the team.

These events will push the shows on as the next week promises some major developments.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

The night begins with what may be the most dramatic episode this season of FBI as Fear Nothing puts Maggie in danger while the team hunts for stolen sarin gas.

“OA is forced to confront one of his biggest fears when the team discovers that deadly sarin gas may have been sold to terrorists.”

This seems an obvious way for the series to write out Maggie for a time as Missy Peregrym is pregnant. While the character has been less visible in recent episodes, the actress will need time off.

Hopefully, Maggie is able to get through this okay for a later return.

FBI: International will have Uprooting as the team deals with a murder that could be tied to a protest movement.

“When an American vintner is shot and killed on his wine estate in France, the Fly Team must determine if the region’s local protest group with a history of violence against foreigners is to blame.”

The promo shows the team handling clashes with the French police and Forrester in a tight interrogation. It’s likely Vo will have a tougher attitude after her recent betrayal by a friend.

The night concludes with FBI: Most Wanted as Reaper shows the team in a deadly chase against some high-tech radicals.

“Remy and the team investigate the homicides of two Army veterans in a murder spree connected to their time in Afghanistan. Also, Hana receives surprising news about her birth mother.”

The thrills are apparent in the promo showing the team dealing with a drone attack. Meanwhile, the plotline of Hana looking up her birth mother should be an interesting personal development.

With a likely break coming before the May sweeps, this week should have FBI Tuesdays in one last burst of action for the spring.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 4 at 8/7c on CBS.