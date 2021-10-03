FBI Tuesdays preview: A team member in danger and a daring manhunt begins

Scola and Wallace capture some crooks on FBI Season 4. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays promise more excitement this coming week.

FBI handles a bombing campaign, FBI: Most Wanted tackles someone after a judge, and a member of FBI: International is in dire straits.

FBI tackles a bomber

FBI is coming off an emotional episode where a hacker put several New York hospitals in danger to force the FBI to find a serial killer.

Jubal was put through the wringer as his son was a patient at one of the hospitals. Thankfully, the team caught both the hacker and the killer to save Jubal’s boy.

The next episode, Trauma, has the team tangling with a bomber going after government agencies. The case will force OA to reach out to an old army friend who may know more than he seems.

After the team finds a connection between bombings at government agencies and a private veterans’ club in New York City, Isobel tells OA to recruit his former Army buddy, Chris (Cleveland Berto), for intel since he spends time at the club. However, knowing the difficulty soldiers like Chris often face returning to civilian life, OA is reluctant to follow orders. Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Zeeko Zaki had stated this episode will be a powerful one bringing up OA’s past work in Afghanistan and his feelings about the attacks today.

FBI: Most Wanted investigate a judge’s murder

The FBI: Most Wanted team has already seen a few changes in Season 3.

The three-part crossover opening the seasons had Crosby being shot. While he was reported okay, he’s yet to return as Kellan Lutz announced he left the series.

Meanwhile, Hana is visiting her ill mother, leaving newbie agent Kristin Gaines to join the team. She’s proved her worth so far but still learning how to work with others.

The upcoming episode, Tough Love, will have the team tracking the killer of a judge. It’ll also shed light on Kristin as she handles a move to New York with her teenage daughter.

When a judge known for serving harsh sentences to juveniles is murdered, the team looks into his lengthy list of cases in the hunt for his killer. Also, Kristin faces family hurdles while resettling with her teenage daughter in New York.

The team realizes there’s more to the judge’s past than there seems while we finally get more insight into Kristin’s family.

FBI: International has a team member in danger

When FBI: International began, it appeared that team leader Forrester and second-in-command Kellett were just working colleagues and trusted partners, not unlike FBI’s Maggie and OA.

But the final scene of the pilot revealed the two were also lovers. Episode 2 brought a twist into things as Kellett got a transfer to Washington D.C. with Forrester vowing to find a way to convince her to stay.

The episode also revealed Forrester’s mother was a notorious traitor who gave secrets to the Russians before vanishing when he was a child.

In Secrets As Weapons, a dangerous hunt appears to end with Kellett badly wounded, which may push Forrester to the edge.

The team investigates when the hijacking of millions worth of cryptocurrency en route to a safety vault in Switzerland leaves an American transporter dead and another on the run.

Alana de la Garza will cameo in the episode, much as Jeremy Sisto popped up in the last episode to connect the two FBI series.

The question of whether the show is daring enough to kill off a prominent cast member this early is intriguing for fans.

With so much action and excitement this early, it shows the FBI shows are continuing to amp up the thrills to spark up CBS Tuesdays.

FBI Tuesdays start on Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.