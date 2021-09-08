FBI stars share the excitement coming for Maggie and OA in Season 4

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki return for FBI Season 4. Pic credit: CBS

The FBI team will be kicking off Season 4 in a wild way.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki share new details on the three-part crossover with FBI: Most Wanted and the new FBI: International shows and what else fans can expect in Season 4 of the hit series.

FBI takes on a new role

For its first three seasons, FBI followed the established CBS smash-hit NCIS and their ratings which aided their ratings.

Now, with NCIS moving to Monday nights, FBI has the daunting task of leading off a new night with its two spin-offs. It’s going to be a challenge, yet the producers and cast seem ready for it.

The Season 3 finale, Straight Flush, had the team investigate multiple homicides in a trendy restaurant and stop a bombing attack.

It was surprising the show didn’t have any sort of cliffhanger ending except the promise of drama as Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) was facing some health issues for his son.

Now, the series will begin Season 4 in its new earlier time slot and the start of a three-part crossover, first with FBI: Most Wanted and concluding on the premiere of the new FBI: International.

What’s ahead for FBI: Season 4?

Julian McMahon, Roxy Sternberg, Miguel Gomez, Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym in the FBI crossover premiere event. Pic credit: CBS

Speaking to TV Guide for the print edition of their Fall Preview issue (due in stores this Friday), Peregrym and Zaki discussed Maggie and OA’s roles in the crossover.

Peregrym states that she’s only doing “one or two scenes” in each episode, while Zaki has a “throughline” through all three shows.

Titled All That Glitters, the FBI Season 4 premiere focuses on the murder of a young woman during a ritzy yacht party. It turns out one suspect has a connection to FBI: Most Wanted war vet Crosby (Kellan Lutz), which brings him and boss Jess (Julian McMahon) over.

Zaki explains that OA takes a larger role in the case as “he blames himself for overlooking something and he’s allowed to see it through to the end. We break protocol because of how affected OA is by the outcome.”

OA joins the FBI: Most Wanted team heading overseas where they work with the FBI: International Fly Unit in tracking a kidnaper who’s part of a larger criminal ring.

For future storylines, Peregrym says the second episode will focus on a hostage situation by a woman with mental health issues, and the team is “on a time clock” to determine if the woman’s accusations of a crime are valid.

The third episode will involve a bomb threat and bring up more of OA’s past in Afghanistan and “how he feels about how vets are treated.”

Zaki discussed how the partnership of Maggie and OA “has become the backbone of the show.”

“It’s very organic for us because Zeeko and I get along incredibly well,” Peregrym added. Zaki summed up, “we laugh so much that we come off as more professional when we’re not together!”

As it settles into its new status as a franchise-leading show, FBI is preparing to ramp up the excitement in Season 4.

FBI Season 4 premieres Tuesday, September 21 at 8/7c on CBS.