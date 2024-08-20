FBI losing popular series regular during Season 7

FBI is gearing up for another cast exit.

The popular CBS procedural is set to say goodbye to Katherine Renee Kane, who will return for just one episode of FBI Season 7, Deadline reports.

The news is a bit of a surprise considering the popularity of her character, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Katherine got some of her best material yet to work with on FBI Season 6 when Tiffany dealt with survivor’s remorse after her decision to be more assertive in the field backfired with the death of one of her colleagues.

The storyline was hard-hitting and seemingly set up more great plots for Tiffany.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately, that will not be the case. At least Tiffany will get an on-screen goodbye.

There’s no telling how the show will be able to explain her exit, but it’s far better than learning about what happened to her in a conversation between returning characters.

FBI has kept its cast relatively intact

Unlike FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, FBI has kept its cast relatively intact since its premiere, so hopefully, Katherine’s departure isn’t a hint of things to come.

The FBI has already found Katherine’s replacement, Lisette Olivera, who has been cast in the series regular role of Syd.

“Even though Syd’s work experience has been as a desk agent, there are layers to her personality and resume that will allow her to hit the streets as a field agent seamlessly, production sources reveal,” Deadline teases of the character.

Returning series regulars for FBI Season 7 include Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd.

FBI scored an unprecedented three-season renewal earlier this year, keeping it on the air through 2027 on CBS.

The TV landscape is changing

Renewals of that caliber are unheard of in today’s TV climate because networks and studios are in cost-saving mode amid the continued downturn of the TV ad market.

The FBI spinoffs only secured one-season renewals, partly due to their weaker ratings than the mothership.

The more expansive Dick Wolf universe is experiencing casting shake-ups, with Chicago Fire losing Eamonn Walker and Chicago P.D. losing Tracy Spiridakos.

As we said, budgets are going down on many shows due to the TV market.

In some instances, series regulars are used in fewer episodes to help soften the blow.

It’s made these shows very different, but it’s better than not having them at all.

FBI Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, October 15, at 8/7c on CBS. Stream Seasons 1-6 on Paramount+.