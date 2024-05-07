Chicago Fire spoilers: Eamonn Walker (Chief Boden) is out as a series regular

Some disappointing Chicago Fire spoilers have just been revealed.

Eamonn Walker, who has played Chief Boden on the NBC drama for 12 years, is out as a series regular.

The previous episode of Chicago Fire showed what a Bodenless Firehouse 51 looks like, as Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) was left in charge.

That’s not a temporary situation, it turns out, as bad news has been revealed about the future of Chief Boden

Boden has served as a father figure for the family at Firehouse 51. Even when he took a new position, he had his office at the firehouse.

But now, some heavy hints have been revealed about the character’s future. It will mean a shift in the tone for the One Chicago show.

Eamonn Walker is no longer a series regular

According to Deadline, Eamonn Walker is stepping away as a series regular. It means he will no longer be a primary character.

The good news is buried within that announcement – Walker will still play a recurring character.

Breaking down those terms, a series regular appears in nearly every episode – much like Chief Boden has done for years. Recurring characters exist within the world of the show, but they only pop in now and then.

A recurring character example is Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer). He comes back for special episodes, including the recent wedding episode with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

We will see Chief Boden again in Chicago Fire Season 13, but probably only during bigger storylines.

What’s to come on Chicago Fire Season 12?

The report from Deadline also explained that Chief Boden and his situation will be revealed during the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale. That’s when his exit will be clarified, but it likely ties to his fight with the paramedic chief and the Deputy Commissioner opening.

Below is a scene from earlier this season where Chief Boden and Paramedic Chief Robinson faced off.

Get ready for some big changes at the firehouse, especially if there is a new in-house boss they must report to.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.