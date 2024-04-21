Chicago P.D.: When is the final episode for Tracy Spiridakos?

Tracy Spiridakos has already filmed her final episodes of Chicago P.D., and fans will soon get to see her final turn as Detective Hailey Upton.

Intelligence will look much different next season, especially since the show lost Jesse Lee Soffer (Detective Jay Halstead) last season.

Without the married detectives, the show will have to go in a new direction, likely meaning new Chicago P.D. cast members.

But before Chicago P.D. Season 12 arrives in Fall 2024, some big new episodes are left to debut this spring.

There are only 13 episodes during Chicago P.D. Season 11, with four more to arrive in May. Here is a look at the rest of that NBC schedule.

Some set Photos did reveal Jesse Lee Soffer, as he returned to direct the 12th episode of the season. Could he also pop in to play Halstead one last time?

When is the last episode of Chicago P.D. for Tracy Spiridakos?

Tracy’s final episode as Hailey Upton is on Wednesday, May 22. This will serve as Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 13, airing at 10/9c.

Details about her final episodes haven’t been revealed, but the producers will likely begin releasing teasers as the big day gets closer.

The show still has a serial killer on the loose – and the season finale may finally address that situation. It could also mean the return of Bojana Novakovic as Detective Josephine Petrovic. She appeared as an SVU profiler during an episode arc earlier this season.

A long goodbye to Tracy Spiridakos and Hailey Upton

The Chicago P.D. wrap party was recently held as the cast and crew finished filming for the season. The long summer hiatus has begun for everyone.

A surprise guest appearance happened at the wrap party, as a former Chicago P.D. star popped in to say hello. Jesse Lee Soffer was also there, and many folks visited with Tracy.

A Chicago P.D. producer also shared goodbye videos of Tracy. It featured moments from filming and set photos from over the years. This was a treat for fans who have watched the videos.

Tracy hasn’t spoken publicly about what comes next but will likely do more interviews as her final episodes air.

NBC will likely have a countdown of her final episodes – leading to the May season finale.

For fans who want to re-watch some of the classic Hailey Upton installments, previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

As a reminder, NBC ordered Chicago P.D. Season 12 to air during the 2024-2025 television season.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.