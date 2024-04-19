Chicago P.D. episode schedule: Dates for the final episodes from this season

Chicago P.D. Season 11 is coming to an end. There are only a few episodes left before the long summer hiatus begins.

The late start — exacerbated by two Hollywood strikes — means fewer episodes this season. Despite the shortened season, the final few episodes should be intense.

Most fans have already heard that this is the final season for Tracy Spiridakos. She plays Detective Hailey Upton and has already filmed her final scenes.

Mysteries surround the upcoming season finale, with some fans hoping Jesse Lee Soffer returns to play Detective Jay Halstead again.

Halstead last appeared early in Season 10, but the character’s exit left fans without closure in his relationship with Upton. Hopefully, the writers do a better job wrapping up Upton’s storylines.

The show must also address the serial killer case that Intelligence has failed to solve. It could lead to a dramatic resolution with the return of a character introduced earlier this season.

Chicago P.D. episode schedule: Everything left in Season 11

Below is the remaining episode schedule for Chicago P.D. Season 11. The ninth episode of the season debuted on April 3, leaving just four new installments.

With only four new episodes left, the Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale also arrives on the NBC TV schedule.

Wednesday, May 1: Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 10

Wednesday, May 8: Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 11

Wednesday, May 15: Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 12

Wednesday, May 22: The Chicago P.D. season finale

Set Photos did reveal Jesse Lee Soffer, but he may have only been there to help direct the 12th episode of the season.

Did he stick around to help film some dramatic scenes in the 13th episode? Make sure to tune in to find out!

More news from the One Chicago shows

A Chicago P.D. producer shared goodbye videos to Tracy Spiridakos. He included footage from earlier seasons and cast members from the past who have interacted with her on the set.

As her final episode gets closer, NBC will likely start promoting it harder. Hopefully, the writers do Tracy and Upton right as they close this chapter on the show.

The Chicago Fire cast added a new firefighter for later this season. The firefighting drama has seen several recent exits, but this new guy could also return for Chicago Fire Season 13.

A big Kelly Severide storyline is also coming up on Chicago Fire. The episode ramps up the action and presents a story that might feel like it is taken from a movie script.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.