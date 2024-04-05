Chicago Fire cast adds a new firefighter for later this season

The Chicago Fire cast has added another new face for Season 12.

It’s already been a season of change at Firehouse 51, and that continues with the next new episode.

Exits are happening frequently this season, beginning with Firefighter Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) leaving Chicago in the season premiere.

Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) married Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and then moved to Portland. Her exit was a tough one for the fans.

New Paramedic Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh) dropped in for two episodes but wasn’t a good fit at the firehouse. Chief Boden sent him packing – a decision that could lead to repercussions later.

A new episode of Chicago Fire introduced another new paramedic. But she might stick around for a while, especially since Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) took a liking to her.

Here is the latest news on Jake Gibson (Rome Flynn).

It’s time to introduce the newest Chicago Fire cast member

Michael Bradway has now joined the Chicago Fire cast. This is his television debut, and he is ready to make a splash on the One Chicago drama.

His character is named Jack Damon, and he is reportedly going to be very charming. That’s in stark contrast to some of the prickly personas of recent additions. Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) was rough around the edges until he got comfortable.

Michael’s first episode as Jack Damon will be Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 10. That one is tentatively scheduled to debut on Wednesday, April 24. Deadline reports he could return for Chicago Fire Season 13 if the character does well.

Even though this is his first foray into television, Michael has been seen in several short films. Those were 2021’s Piece where he played Eli, and 2022’s Tino, where he played Paul. He is also set to appear in Marked Med as Gabe Davenport.

In summary, Michael Bradway debuts as Firefighter Jack Damon on the April 24 Chicago Fire episode.

A Chicago Med star recently talked about her return to the show and why she did it for the fans. This happened during a new interview with Torrey DeVitto.

The end of the line for Tracy Spiridakos is nearly at hand on Chicago P.D. She has played Detective Hailey Upton for years, but her final episodes air this spring.

As a reminder, Paramedic Chief Robinson is cross with Chief Boden. Their last scene is shared below, and it hints heavily that she will be a thorn in Boden’s side again.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.