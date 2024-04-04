Chicago Fire recap: New and returning characters set the tone at the firehouse

Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 9, aired Wednesday night and featured a flush of new and returning characters at the firehouse.

The new Chicago Fire episode packed the information in during its first few moments. Through chats between people from Firehouse 51, viewers got updates on many storylines.

Sylvie Brett is enjoying her time in Portland, despite it raining a lot there. Mouch talked with one of their patients as he continued running the paramedicine route.

A quick discussion about firefighter Jake Gibson taking care of himself off-screen was had, with Stella Kidd and Sam Carver worrying about him. He left the firehouse during the previous episode due to a drug problem.

Chief Boden’s son Jimmy (Stephen Ruffin) is back. Recently, he began living with his dad in Chicago and took on jobs as a driver and a report filer for the firehouse. This means more scenes to come featuring him and his dad.

Jimmy has taken on the job Kylie Estevez (Katelynn Shennett) had at the firehouse. And speaking of newly minted firefighter Kylie, she popped up to work her first (and only) shift as a floater to fill in for Gibson. Some possible sparks between Jimmy and Kylie also surfaced.

Jocelyn Hudon plays the new Chicago Fire paramedic

Chicago Fire introduced its new paramedic during the April 3 episode. She stepped in to replace Jared Lennox (Violet’s new partner after Brett). Lennox wasn’t a good fit, so Chief Boden removed him, opening the door for someone new.

Paramedic Rosie Novac revealed she hooked up with her anatomy instructor and had to transfer to another place to finish her training.

Novac expressed interest in Carver early on, to which Violet sidestepped questions, giving Novac an opening to try to go out with him.

Novac was very chatty with Violet, did her best to fit in at the firehouse, and appeared very good on the job.

On one call, she had to talk down a kid who had accidentally shot another kid. That kid was holding a gun on her the entire time, but everyone survived, thanks to her intervention. That call got Violet on board, with Novac possibly being Brett’s permanent replacement. Stay tuned.

Below, Jocelyn Hudon is shown celebrating on social media about her first episode as Novac.

Jocelyn Hudon celebrates joining the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: @jocelynhudon/Instagram

A fire at a recording studio

A suspicious fire broke out at a recording studio, and the only man working there had to be rescued by Firehouse 51. It was close, but they saved him, and the new paramedic was impressive.

Kelly Severide found the fire suspicious and volunteered (to Stella) for the squad to stay behind for cleanup. She immediately knew what he was doing but let Severide do his thing.

OFI Captain Tom Van Meter (Tim Hopper) showed up later and confirmed (with Severide) that it was arson. They also found a body in the burned-down studio.

It turned out the person had been murdered (or so they thought), and Fire Cop Severide was on the case. The suspect had been recording at the studio, but Severide doubted the evidence the police had collected (of course he did).

After some investigating, they figured out that the man who died in the fire had set it to cover up stealing thousands of dollars in equipment.

Arson fire was worked on by (Chief Wallace Boden) and his team. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

More from Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 9

Jimmy was renting out his mom’s house (she’s in prison), but the people staying there hadn’t paid any rent, putting him in a tough spot where he could lose the house. He talked to Kylie, who let Boden in on what was happening, leading to Boden helping out Jimmy.

A patient Mouch had been treating snuck into the firehouse and was hanging out in his bunk. She had fallen in love with him. He didn’t handle it well while kicking her out. Later, she showed up at Mouch and Trudy’s home, offering his wife a cake. The scene below shows what happened next.

That’s it for the latest episode of Chicago Fire.

The future looks bright, as NBC ordered new seasons of the One Chicago shows.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.