Chicago Fire cast adds another new paramedic

The Chicago Fire cast has revealed a new actress joining the show for Season 12.

Presumably, this new person could wind up as the partner to Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

Losing Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) has been difficult for Firehouse 51. Her replacement was shoehorned into the firehouse by the new paramedic chief.

It turned out that Chief Robinson was trying to send a message to the firehouse and Chief Boden and that she wanted to replace the “old guard” in Chicago.

Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh) surfaced as Violet’s new partner and frequently questioned her medical choices in the field.

The situation between Lennox and Violet escalated to the point where he reported her as being “aggressive” and “disrespectful” on the job.

When Boden pushed Lennox out of the firehouse, Robinson showed up to give him a piece of her mind. And now it means a new paramedic for Firehouse 51 again.

Chicago Fire cast adds a new paramedic

Actress Jocelyn Hudon has now joined the Chicago Fire cast. Her role has been described as a recurring character who could become a series regular.

The translation is that Jocelyn joins the show in Season 12 and could remain part of it for Chicago Fire Season 13. Those decisions are made later, based on how filming goes and how the character works on screen.

Who is Jocelyn Hudon from Chicago Fire?

As Deadline reported, Jocelyn was recently nominated for Best Actress in a Feature at the 2024 Mammoth Film Festival. This was for her role in The Fall.

Jocelyn is also the latest Hallmark actress to join the world of One Chicago. She was recently seen in Falling in Love in Niagra and Romance With a Twist. Her other credits include Love in the Maldives and One of a Kind Love.

Jocelyn also played Grace Bennett in 10 episodes of When Hope Calls and the same character in three episodes of When Calls the Heart.

Originally a ballerina, Jocelyn now comes to Chicago Fire, possibly as the new partner for Violet. Will she be a protagonist or an antagonist? Stay tuned to find out!

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

More One Chicago news

Jason Beghe teased the return of the “old Voight” on Chicago P.D. The serial killer case that Intelligence has dealt with may have flipped a switch for him.

Kara Killmer also talked about what’s next after the Chicago Fire cast. The veteran actress now has the freedom to try new things.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.