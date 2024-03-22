Chicago P.D. spoilers: The ‘old Voight’ has returned and here’s what the actor who plays him says is coming

Many Chicago P.D. fans will love the spoilers that actor Jason Beghe has revealed.

The latest dramatic episode of the show flipped a switch in Hank Voight, especially with the similarities that the current case has to when his son died.

After trying his best to care for Noah — the victim of a serial killer who had escaped at first — Voight has become slightly untethered.

Intelligence is also tasked with a difficult case – a primary reason Voight brought in an extra detective to help with the investigation.

Are the Chicago P.D. producers dropping hints about who might replace Detective Hailey Upton?

Tracy Spiridakos — the actress who has played Upton for years — is departing the One Chicago drama this season.

Jason Beghe speaks about a return of ‘the old Voight’ on Chicago P.D.

“He feels like he failed, but I believe that some things are too hard to confront,” Jason Beghe told TV Insider when asked how Voight will handle seeing Noah and Paul in that barrel.

“And so what happens is—I don’t know if it reads or not, but my choice is that he kind of flips back to what’s considered the old Voight and gets into this kind of savage, ‘I’m going to f**king kill you’ mode,” he elaborated.

That last sentence is pretty menacing, as Chicago P.D. fans have seen what Voight can become capable of if he gets pushed too far.

“He becomes more determined than ever to catch and bring justice, let’s say, to the offender,” Jason added about what fans can expect.

With only six episodes left in Chicago P.D. Season 11, this will likely remain the primary case for Intelligence until the finale arrives in May.

The next new episode of Chicago P.D. will also feature Detective Josephine Petrovic. The new player has entered the show with actress Bojana Novakovic playing the part. Her mysterious backstory will be revealed more during the March 27 episode.

the intelligence team 🤝 new episode of pd pic.twitter.com/7W2S4w6cmf — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 21, 2024

Huge news has been revealed from the world of One Chicago.

Med, Fire, and P.D. have all been renewed by NBC. The Wednesday night dramas will all return for new episodes in the 2024-2025 television season.

Impressive ratings from the current seasons played a part in the early renewal, and now fans know that the shows will continue to air with new characters in tow.

There is also a new doctor who has joined the Chicago Med cast. She has the eye of Dr. Dean Archer (played by Steven Weber), and sparks may begin to fly soon.

Chicago Fire introduced the replacement for Paramedic In Charge Sylvie Brett. Actress Kara Killmer left the show, and the new paramedic debuted on Chicago Fire’s latest episode.

we’re not the only ones excited about new seasons of one chicago!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/p9pSDI4teR — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 21, 2024

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.