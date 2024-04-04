Chicago Fire spoilers: Will Rome Flynn return as Firefighter Jake Gibson?

The Chicago Fire cast added soap star Rome Flynn for Season 12.

Following the exit of Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), a new firefighter joined Firehouse 51.

Former boxer Jake Gibson became the new man at the house, but he had big shoes to fill. Gallo was a fan favorite and was integral to many storylines.

The writers made Gibson a troubled character who was rough around the edges and not excited about joining a “family” at Firehouse 51.

Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) tried to befriend him and got Gibson to open up (a bit), leading to some good episodes early in the season.

But then Gibson was absent for a week, suggesting he might be dealing with something in his personal life, and he was.

Firefighter Jake Gibson has a drug problem

During Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 8, Carver figures out that Gibson is dealing with an addiction. Viewers later see a scene where Gibson tries to get a Chicago Med employee to help him acquire a refill on a prescription he has used up too quickly.

Throughout the episode, Gibson slowly melts down to the point where he takes out his emotions on a locker. Stella Kidd later finds him bleeding and desperate in the showers, leading to him admitting he has a problem.

At the end of the episode, Gibson leaves the fire station on good terms, pausing to thank Carver for trying to look out for him. It’s an open-ended departure for the character and his storyline.

Did Rome Flynn leave Chicago Fire for good?

It has been revealed that Rome Flynn has left the Chicago Fire cast. His character (Jake Gibson) is still alive in the world of One Chicago but has been written off the show now.

The latest episode of Chicago Fire referenced Gibson to show that the firefighters hope for the best for the character. But it appears that we likely won’t see Gibson again.

This is a disappointing revelation because the writers had barely scratched the surface with Gibson. Many more stories could have been explored, and he offered the cast something fresh.

“Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing,” Rome told Variety in a statement.

“I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right,” Rome revealed.

Below is an Instagram post that Rome shared when he joined the Chicago Fire cast.

