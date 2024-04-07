Chicago P.D. set photos from the season finale reportedly feature Jesse Lee Soffer

Chicago P.D. is nearing the end of its current season, and the cast and crew may have already begun filming the season finale.

The One Chicago shows have shortened seasons this year due to the two Hollywood strikes, but the weeks have seemed to rush by already.

So far, nine episodes from Chicago P.D. Season 11 have debuted. It means there are only four new episodes left this spring.

The One Chicago shows have several weeks off in April before returning for likely four consecutive weeks of new content.

We are also (sadly) counting the days until actress Tracy Spiridakos leaves the show. She has played Detective Hailey Upton for many years, but this is her final season.

Could Upton’s departure mean an upcoming scene featuring the return of Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer)?

Chicago P.D. set photos shared online from upcoming episodes

It was previously revealed that Jesse has returned to the director’s chair for Chicago P.D. Season 11. He had been scheduled to help film Episode 12, but new social media posts claim he was on set for Episode 13 (the season finale).

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves here, because he may only be behind the camera again for the final episode of the season. It’s also possible that these online sources got ahead of themselves and the crew is only still filming for Episode 12.

First up here is a recent video showing Jesse on set for filming. The captions don’t guess what episode it was for, but he is in good spirits and ready to work.

And here is another video clip that shows Jesse working behind the scenes to film new Chicago P.D. content.

A Chicago P.D. fan snapped a photo with Tracy Spiridakos as Chicago P.D. was filming a night shot for an upcoming episode. It is likely from Episode 12 or Episode 13.

Got to meet my girl last night!! It was a long night but it was worth it!! Night shots! #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/8P56Ywmb4P — Aisha Robinson (@Aisha424) April 6, 2024

And an additional image features Jesse and Tracy on set together.

Social media shares reportedly from Chicago P.D. season finale

Below are some new images and videos shared online that claim to be from the Chicago P.D. season finale.

This first post shares a video clip claiming to be from the set of the Chicago P.D. season finale. Are they accurate in the description?

Another video shows Tracy running while filming on the set. It was reportedly filmed on April 2 by the X account @imjustwritingg and the account @Ocelotl_Mx on X claims it is from the season finale.

That primary source also shared a photo of Jesse and Tracy hanging out this past week on the set. They even alluded to the couple being married. But we have no confirmation of that.

they are so MARRIED 😫 pic.twitter.com/ABYcZec8Bl — morgan (@imjustwritingg) April 5, 2024

It’s fun to see Jesse Lee Soffer back on the Chicago P.D. set, even if he is only behind the camera. But it sure would be a nice treat if Detective Jay Halstead popped in for one final scene.

For now, we must be patient and hope the character resurfaces and helps bring closure to Upton’s story.

