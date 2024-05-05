Chicago Med cast says goodbye to another doctor

A new episode of Chicago Med focused much of its time on a doomed helicopter trip but also said goodbye to another doctor.

Fans who have only seen a few episodes from this season of Chicago Med might be able to guess who got fired.

One particular doctor has been having problems at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center since she walked through the doors, and recent drama exacerbated things.

For Chicago Med fans who haven’t caught up on the current episodes, there’s an easy way to catch up.

All previous episodes of Chicago Med are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes classic episodes featuring Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Natalie Manning.

“Dr. Marcel. Good morning. Listen, I wanted you to hear this from me [first],” Sharon Goodwin stated as she pulled aside Dr. Crockett Marcel for a chat on the latest episode.

Crockett looked nervous, but that’s usually the case when the boss pulls you aside to chat early in the morning at the hospital.

Chicago Med fires a doctor on Season 9, Episode 10.

“I just met with the Emergency Medicine program director, as well as the board, and Dr. Ahmad has been let go,” Goodwin relayed to Crockett.

Actress Sophia Taylor Ali played Dr. Zola Ahmad. The character had a troubled past on the job and was known to be impulsive. She was also on probation from the first day she joined this team.

“That’s too bad,” Crockett responded. “I’m sorry for Zola. Well, thank you for letting me know.”

Despite being a good doctor, Zola had trouble following the rules. She was continuously chastised for not following the correct protocols at the hospital.

That last straw came when she became overexcited about one patient being a potential organ donor to another patient at the hospital.

It’s a familiar scenario for actress Sophia Taylor Ali. She also played intern Dr. Dahlia Qadri on Grey’s Anatomy, but her character there was also fired.

So, is Zola gone for good? Characters tend to return to One Chicago shows, especially on Chicago Med. It would be unsurprising to see Zola return later this season, even though it hasn’t been hinted at. Yet.

Sophia Ali as Dr. Zola Ahmad on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Below is a clip from Chicago Med featuring Crockett and Zola helping a patient earlier this season.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.