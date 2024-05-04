Chicago P.D. details on Jesse Lee Soffer’s upcoming episode revealed

Chicago P.D. Season 11 is winding down with only a few new episodes that remain.

One of those episodes is called Inventiry, and Jesse Lee Soffer directed it.

Jesse played Detective Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast. The character was last season, early in Season 10.

Halstead re-enlisted, leaving behind his wife, Detective Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos).

Despite Halstead’s exit, Jesse returned to direct an episode later that season. And he was back on set to direct one this spring as well.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Some Chicago P.D. set photos featured Jesse hard at work, leading to rumors that he might return as Halstead.

Jesse Lee Soffer’s episode of Chicago P.D. revolves around serial killer

“Intelligence chases down a lead in the ongoing serial killer investigation as news of the case reaches the public,” reads the episode synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 12.

This new episode debuts on Wednesday, May 15, and sets up the Chicago P.D. season finale. It could be an intense night for Intelligence, and it may shed more light on Upton’s exit.

Tracy Spiridakos has already filmed her final scenes. She departs the world of One Chicago later this month, and the May 1 Chicago P.D. episode hinted at a reason why.

Below is an image from the May 15 episode, teasing Bojana Novakovic’s return (again) as Detective Josephine Petrovic. She has been instrumental in solving several cases and is deeply involved in the serial killer case.

And yes, Jason Beghe is back as Hank Voight after taking off Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 10.

Bojana Novakovic as Josephine Petrovic and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 12. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

More news from One Chicago

An upcoming episode of Chicago Fire teases an intense Kelly Severide storyline. The TV promo also shows that a fire truck is about to get destroyed. Hopefully, Severide isn’t in it when that happens.

Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush recently revealed she had finally found “real joy” in her life. Here’s Sophia’s big announcement, where she also speaks about her new girlfriend. She used to play Detective Erin Lindsay on the Chicago P.D. cast.

Below is an important scene from the recent episode of Chicago P.D. It has Upton coming across a drunk Detective Petrovic, and the scene will impact storylines later this season.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock. As are older episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.