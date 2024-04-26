Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush reveals she has finally found ‘real joy’ and is ‘queer’

Sophia Bush came out to the world this week and noted that she has found “real joy” during a new stage of her life.

The Chicago P.D. alum (she played Detective Erin Lindsay) says that regarding her sexuality, “the word that best defines it is queer.”

Sophia has been on television and in many films. She has also been seen on stage, including a recent play in London.

Many television viewers met Sophia as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill. She then starred as Erin Lindsey on the One Chicago shows. She was seen on Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and the failed spin-off, Chicago Justice. Her character was even on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit four times.

Sophia played Beth in John Tucker Must Die, October in Stay Alive, and Grace Andrews in The Hitcher on the big screen.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Sophia got married in 2022, but she has since parted ways with Grant Hughes.

Sophia Bush shared her truth

“I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” Sophia wrote in a new Glamour article. “Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

“I finally feel like I can breathe,” begins the new cover story for Glamour that Sophia wrote.

She details being unhappy in her recent marriage, her struggles trying to have children, and her new relationship with U.S. soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

Regarding her relationship with Ashley, Sophia shared how it began as friendship but later turned into love. They had been supporting each other through what came next after their former relationships, and it led to something special.

Sophia also shared a funny story about how her mom called to relay a conversation with one of her friends after the news became public.

“Well, this can’t be true. I mean, your daughter isn’t gay,” the friend of Sophia’s mom stated.

“My mom felt that it was obvious, from the way her friend emphasized the word, that she meant it judgmentally. And you know what my mom said? ‘Oh honey, I think she’s pretty gay. And she’s happy,'” Sophia relayed.

Some Chicago P.D. news

Here is when the final episodes for Tracy Spiridakos debut. Tracy has played Detective Hailey Upton for years, but she is leaving the world of One Chicago this spring.

A Chicago P.D. producer also shared goodbye videos to Tracy that feature clips and images from her years on set.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. featuring Sophia Bush as Detective Erin Lindsay are available for streaming on Peacock.

