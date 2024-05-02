Chicago P.D. returned with a creepy case, Upton in charge of Intelligence, and a Petrovic cover-up

The Chicago P.D. hiatus ended with a new episode on Wednesday night.

When we last saw the show, Dante Torres was finishing up an undercover case to bring down a drug boss, Rafel Perez (Julio Cedillo).

During that case, Torres became romantically involved with the wife of Rafel Perez, Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez).

In a dramatic conclusion, Gloria killed Rafel. Rather than run, she told Torres she was remaining in Chicago. It could mean the story circles back later.

Also, earlier this season, the Chicago P.D. cast added actress Bojana Novakovic as Detective Josephine Petrovic. The quirky detective helped Intelligence on several cases, but Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) became suspicious of her and discovered a drinking problem.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A serial killer also remained on the loose, but this new episode was focused on a separate case.

Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 10 recap

A little girl walked into the district as Upton and Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) were doing some paperwork. She had escaped from somewhere (she had a note), and Intelligence figured out her mom was a missing teen from years prior.

Voight (Jason Beghe) was out for a while, putting Upton in charge of Intelligence, and she decided they would take on the case instead of sending it to SVU. They immediately got to work.

The old case is linked back to one Petrovic worked on. Upton called her to reveal they had found the young daughter of that missing teen, but Upton felt Petrovic had been drinking (again). Upton went to Petrovic’s house to get her after fearing she might be drunk, only to find Petrovic had crashed her car into a building.

Upton covered for her, including taking Petrovic home and driving Petrovic’s car back to her garage. She put her in a cold shower and later chatted with Petrovic about the case. It seemed like one that had haunted her for years. Upton invited Petrovic to work the case with them, provided she sobered up first. Instead, she drove Petrovic to a detox center and forced her to check in.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Jazmene Valenzuela as Hope, and Amy Morton as Sgt. Trudy Platt on Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

An intense case for Detective Hailey Upton

When Upton spoke with the girl who had turned up, she stated that she had escaped from a man her mom had given the name Monster. The girl ran away from a mall that the man took her to and was able to explain the brutal conditions her captive mom was experiencing.

Video footage from the mall allowed them to track the man to a house where they found evidence people had been held captive there. The suspect wasn’t there, though. Back at the station, Petrovic showed up to help with the case. She was drinking again after leaving detox but needed to solve this open case and told Upton she could turn her in after they closed it.

Thanks to Petrovic, Intelligence figured out that the mother of the missing teen (grandmother to the girl who showed up looking for help) had sold her daughter all those years ago. They arrested the grandmother and began extensively searching for the missing woman. After an intense search, they found the woman and reunited her with the little girl.

Chatting after the case was closed, Petrovic revealed that her earliest memory was of her mother trying to drown her. She became a cop to try to learn why it happened. And it likely led to the drinking problems. Upton shared that her recent issues weren’t with her husband Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) vanishing, but rather that it triggered her past memories with her father.

The stage has now been set for the final Chicago P.D. episodes for Detective Hailey Upton.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. Season 11. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Here is the info on the final episode for Tracy Spiridakos.

A Chicago P.D. producer also shared goodbye videos to the actress.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.