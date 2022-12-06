FBI: International welcomes back former star in Season 2

Christiane Paul returns as Katrin Jaeger on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

FBI: International is getting a familiar face back later in Season 2

Christiane Paul will reprise her role as Katrin Jaeger in an upcoming episode later this year.

The actress broke the news on her Instagram, sharing she was about to begin filming the episode, set in Berlin.

It will be the first appearance of Jaeger since the character was promoted in the Season 1 finale.

It will also be a good reunion for the cast with Paul, who likewise left the series but seems eager to return for this appearance.

This return seems set to make this episode of FBI: International a notable one for fans.

Katrin Jaeger’s tenure on FBI: International

When FBI: International began, Katrin Jaeger was the team’s liaison with Europol, the international police group that handles crime across the continent.

Her main job was to handle relations between the Fly Team and the local police. That included trying to cut through the red tape on investigations and ensure the team got the resources needed for their work.

That means Jaeger wasn’t a field agent but could get in the thick of things. She also rubbed a superior the wrong way to the point he was about to fire her and let her be blamed for a mission gone wrong.

Thankfully, the Fly Team was able to call in some favors to not only get that man fired but Jaeger promoted in his place.

In the Season 1 finale, Jaeger told the team that her new position overseeing Western Europe meant she could no longer continue as their liaison.

She was replaced by Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis), who had admitted Jaeger was an idol of hers.

That seemed to be the end of the character, but it appears she’s making a return.

Why is Jaeger returning to FBI: International?

Paul shared the news of the return on her Instagram page, relating that she’s currently filming an episode set in Berlin.

It also included a clip from Season 1 showing a lighter side to Jaeger.

“Back for an episode of FBI:INTERNATIONAL… shooting now in Berlin… First day tomorrow… I am super excited to see „the gang again….”

The most likely plotline is the Fly Team has a case in Berlin and needs Jaeger’s help as it’s her native country.

Paul has been busy in her homeland since leaving the series, including the upcoming film The Robber Hotzenplotz.

It will be a good reunion of the original FBI: International cast and likely to have a scene of Jaeger and Smitty on working with the team.

While there are no details on when the episode will air, FBI: International fans will be happy to see Jaeger back on the show, even if only for an episode.

FBI: International returns Tuesday December 13 at 9/8c on CBS.