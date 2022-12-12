FBI: International showrunner explains Forrester’s absence this season

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

There’s a good reason why Scott Forrester has been absent a bit on FBI: International.

Previewing the winter finale, showrunner Derek Haas has confirmed why Luke Kleintank’s presence in the last few episodes has been limited.

It’s because the actor recently welcomed a new baby and needed time off to focus on his family.

This has led to Forrester being mostly sidelined on missions, but Haas promises that will change in the second half of the season.

He also peeked at the winter finale, which has Vo going on a unique undercover assignment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This promises some new developments for FBI: International as it takes a mid-season break.

The reason for Forrester’s lessened presence on FBI: International

FBI: International fans have noticed that Scott Forrester has been taking a lesser role in the last few episodes.

Usually, in the field with the Fly Team, Forrester was distracted by a subplot of helping a neighbor with a problem with a local mob.

The last episode had Forrester staying behind in Budapest for a meeting which he told Kellett ended up being nothing.

Speaking to Give Me My Remote, showrunner Derek Haas explained the simple reason for this character shift. Luke Kleintank recently welcomed a child with his wife, Christina Vignaud. The producers thus gave him some extra time for his family.

“Luke had a baby—he’s an awesome guy and an awesome dad. And we planned this arc around the fact that [with] a newborn, he would want some time to be a dad. And, of course, as a father myself, and as anyone who works at this company will attest, we’re a big family; we’re a family-friendly organization.”

The writers thus worked this plotline which may involve Forrester getting in trouble with his superiors over his actions, which will play into the second half of the season.

“We figured out, okay, for the episodes he’s gonna be off, let’s do two things: One we can enhance all the other characters and let them have some episodes where they can shine on their own. And two, put Forrester’s career in jeopardy. He’s being bounced around and not working with the Fly Team and he’s going to want to know why. This is going to lead to a major second half character arc,” Hass said.

This will play into this week’s winter finale, which also puts a spotlight on Vo (Vinessa Vidotto).

What is the FBI: International winter finale about?

Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

Titled Hail Mary, this episode has the Fly Team heading to Milan when an American model is kidnapped. That will have Vo going undercover as a model herself.

“She’s good at it. She doesn’t get rattled, and I think that’s one of the reasons why Forrester brought her on to the team to begin with. And then it’s evident here, because [if things go awry], a lesser agent might have panicked, but instead it just makes Vo more acutely aware of why she’s there and what she’s doing,” Hass explains.

Vo will be aided by Smitty (Eva-Jane Wilis), who comes up with the “Hail Mary” deduction to break the case.

The case is complicated by supervisor Ken Dandridge (Michael Torpey), with Forrester wondering if he’s somehow being investigated.

While fans may have missed Forrester being in the field so much this season, this episode is likely to put him back in the spotlight and spark FBI: International even more.

FBI: International Season 2 airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.