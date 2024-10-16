Fan upset at The View as Joy Behar announces this ‘annoying” tradition is ending

Joy Behar, alongside Brian Teta, The View’s executive producer, announced a significant change to the show this year, but not everyone is happy about it.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, things are getting tense on The View between the cohosts as the election nears, and not everyone is getting along.

Most ladies look forward to the annual Halloween episode, during which everyone, even the audience, dresses up.

These shows are pre-taped, and since the upcoming election remains close, some feel it is too vital to miss any live-action news during the host chat on The View.

Brian Teta announced that no hosts will dress up this year because they do not want a prerecorded show ahead of the November presidential election.

Joy Behar is admittedly not a fan of dressing up on the show and called it “annoying,” but fans are speaking out because they will miss the fun traditions.

Joy and Brian announce the cancellation of the Halloween show costumes

During the podcast The View: Behind the Table, Brian Teta said he waited for Joy Behar to be on the show because he would “Upset a portion of the audience.”

Because of the election, he said, “This year…we need to be live… the hosts will not dress up for Halloween.” Brian acknowledged that many fans would be screaming over the announcement since it is such a fan favorite, and he would try to bring it back again next year, but it may be gone forever if Joy has her way.

Joy shared that this has been going on each year for 28 years and spoke about her funny pictures, even of the late Barbara Walters dressed as an alien because of the show.

Joy then said that she was happy not to dress up and that it was always “annoying” to her to go to all the trouble, although some, like Sara Haines, love to dress up.

Fans are reacting to the news that the hosts will not be dressing up

Fans of The View are sharing their feelings about canceling the dress-up portion of the show on Halloween, just like they shared that it may be time for Joy to retire on her latest birthday.

While some hosts may be happy to get a pass on dressing up for Halloween, fans are not as enthusiastic about missing out on that particular show.

One fan shared the announcement on Reddit and said, “No Halloween Costumes this year.”

A fan commented, “I like the Halloween shows.” Seeing our favorite hosts dress up on the morning talk shows each year is always fun; The View is no exception.

Another fan called the move “disappointing” before saying that “Halloween is less than a week before the election,” which is why Brian said it was going away this year.

Another fan was unhappy and called the move “lame…they could still do Halloween costumes and talk politics…”

One last fan reiterated the reasoning behind the move, explaining that when they wear costumes, “the show has to be taped in advance.”

If enough fans share their dismay that the hosts will not be dressing up, maybe Brian will make an excellent effort to reinstate the fun episode next year.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.