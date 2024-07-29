Family Feud viewers protest NSFW survey answers, threaten to stop watching: ‘What’s going on?’

If you ask Family Feud viewers, contestants’ survey answers have gotten slightly out of hand.

In recent months, team members have offered up some risque responses that often leave host Steve Harvey at a loss for words.

Although the producers are in charge of creating the survey questions, the contestants are on their own when it comes time to give their answers.

A recent clip from an episode of Family Feud shared on TikTok had viewers questioning whether the show is truly family-friendly anymore.

The clip’s caption hinted at the borderline raunchy question that Steve Harvey was tasked with asking his contestants.

“Men stare at women’s boobs. What do men have that women stare at?? 🤔👀🙃 #SteveHarvey: ‘All your answers are tied to one thing.’ #FamilyFeud,” it read.

In the clip, Steve prompted a contestant named Celeste, “Men stare at women’s boobs. Name something men have that women might stare at.”

Steve Harvey is taken aback by a contestant’s raunchy answer

“How about their package?” Celeste responded with a gleam in her eye.

Steve looked shocked as he mouthed Celeste’s answer, which happened to be one of the top four answers in the number-three spot on the board, reading, “An adorable dong.”

After watching the video, TikTokers were shocked at Celeste’s answer and griped about Family Feud seemingly turning into the opposite of a family-friendly game show.

Family Feud viewers blast the show’s family-unfriendly survey responses

“Wasn’t this a family show at one point?” asked @Foxi.

Another TikTok user asked, “Whats going on at family feud these days😭😭”

One Family Feud viewer threatened to stop watching the show with their grandmother lately due to the nature of the answers.

“This used to be a family show,” their comment began. “I couldn’t watch this with my grandma anymore.”

Others joked that the show is turning into “Freaky Feud” and that the contestants’ NSFW answers are “taking the family out of family [feud].”

Family Feud contestants continue to give NSFW answers

Another recent episode of Family Feud featured a contestant who offered an NSFW answer that stunned Steve Harvey.

“Name something of yours that always seems to be growing,” Steve proposed as he read the clue from his cue card.

Gordon hesitated before giving his answer, telling Steve, “Well, um … can I say penis?”

Steve looked blankly at Gordon for a few seconds before he grabbed the podium microphone and joked, “I think you just did, sir.”

Unlike Celeste, Gordon’s answer didn’t reach the survey board.

Luckily for Celeste, she was on a roll and scored her family’s team even more points with her second answer, “[Men’s] feet.”

Steve had a field day with Celeste’s answers, telling her, “All your answers are tied to one thing.”

“Why would you stare at a man’s feet, Celeste?” he continued to joke. Trying to size him up? Is that what you’re doing, Celeste?”

“Guilty as charged,” she admitted.