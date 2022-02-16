Exclusive: Mountain Monsters A.I.M.S. Team in the middle of a monster turf war

Wild Bill finds himself in the middle of a monster turf war and goes on a hillbilly Keto diet. Pic credit: Travel Channel

On the next Mountain Monsters for Travel Channel, A Monster Turf War pits the Appalachian monster hunters with a slew of local legends.

The A.I.M.S. team finds themselves in the middle of a territorial battle deluxe between the season champion Grafton Monster, evergreen big-ticket draw Bigfoot and a pack of more rare Smoke Wolves as these killer cryptids will battle it out for their territory.

Some other issues arise as Wild Bill asks Buck to help him lose his substantial baby fat. Wild Bill does hillbilly Keto on the Squatch jerky diet.

Then, the team heads into the Tygart Valley once again to determine the source of the mysterious rumbling noise that is shaking their local hills.

What happens on Mountain Monsters’ turf war?

The exclusive clip for Monsters & Critics below reveals that the A.I.M.S. Team is hunting not one but three possible monsters, and the evidence they uncover in the woods leads them to believe it is the Grafton Monster, Bigfoot, and something called the Smoke Wolf that travels in a pack.

The team finds this effigy in the woods, but why? Pic credit: Travel Channel

Wild Bill is the most bowled over, it seems as they search at night, the most active time, and hear strange howling noises. Could this be the wolf pack? The whole crew is now convinced they have a turf war between these territorial monsters on their hands.

But the discovery of an evil-looking skull effigy has them concerned. Who could have built this in the middle of nowhere, and for what purpose?

The guys are excited and bearing arms as they head into the most remote parts of the Tygart Valley.

This season on Mountain Monsters

The A.I.M.S. team are all working men who have a shared love for getting to the bottom of local mysteries. They set traps for mysterious creatures such as Bigfoot, Werewolf, Hellhound, Lizard Man, and Mothman.

Back when Trapper was alive, he and the team were out searching for the monsters of their region.

And the recently enhanced 1967 Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film has experts now believing there is likely something out there that is an evolutionary anomaly. So are these hillbillies ahead of the curve?

As Trapper has passed on, the rest of the A.I.M.S. team continues to hunt creatures to honor his legacy.

The A.I.M.S. team members, Jacob “Buck” Lowe, Alfred “Huckleberry” Lott, Jeff Headlee, Willy McQuillian, and William “Wild Bill” Neff—under the guidance of showrunner Colt Straub and the minimal crew—all hunt for the odd and mysterious things in America’s hollers and trails.

Mountain Monsters begins streaming Sunday, February 20 on discovery+ and premieres Sunday, February 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.