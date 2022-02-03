Exclusive: Mountain Monsters stumbles into a Bigfoot nest with drones and Wild Bill’s hillbilly hunches

Wild Bill uses a drone and his hillbilly hunches to find a nest of Bigfoots. Pic credit: Travel Channel

The next Mountain Monsters has us back in the Tygart Valley as we are now hunting Bigfoot, or perhaps more than one.

Monsters and Critics has the weekly exclusive preview clip for you Bigfoot addicts, and it’s going to shock you as the A.I.M.S. team believes at least two Bigfoots are running amuck and killing cows.

The preview below shows the guys are solidly into technology now and utilize a drone to survey the area and get a better lay of the land. This gadget enables a fine-tuning of their hunting plan so they can hone in on the purported “Bigfoot nest,” as Wild Bill calls it.

This clip also shows how deeply committed Bill is to the Bigfoot chase and shows that all this monster hunting has kept him quite trim and fit despite being in his sixties.

The episode is titled “World’s Biggest Bigfoot Nest,” following previous episodes more concerned with Grafton monster lore. The guys are tuned to the perennial Bigfoot, who seems to be the most famous of these Appalachian monster tales.

The team reacts to a “hot lead” about a local hunter who claims to have found a massive Bigfoot nest hidden somewhere in the hills of the Tygart Valley.

And superfan “Cowboy Ken” joins them on a night hunt that brings them face-to-face with their most incredible Bigfoot find in the A.I.M.S. team history.

About Wild Bill

In our exclusive interview with Colt Straub, the showrunner for the series, he vividly described all the men who comprise the A.I.M.S. Team.

Get our Mountain Monsters newsletter!

He noted that Bill was as energetic and spry as a man half his age.

Straub said: “William Neff aka Wild Bill, his nickname encapsulates Bill’s personality. Bill is also the most generous person I have ever met in my life. I want to say that up top. Bill would give me the shirt off his back, but at the same time, he is an absolute lightning bolt.”

In this episode, not only is Bill out in front running, he’s practically up in the air with the drone. Straub added: “I’m not sure what’s going on in Bill’s mind, but I don’t ever want him to change. I think he’s 62 or 63 years old. No spring chicken, but he’ll climb up a tree. He’ll chase down anything in the woods, and he’s the best tracker in the game.”

About the series

It’s Bigfoot time for the Appalachian Investigations of Mysterious Sightings team (A.I.M.S.) as they roam the Tygart Valley in West Virginia.

The surviving members, Willy McQuillian, Jeff Headlee, Alfred “Huckleberry” Lott, Jacob “Buck” Lowe, and William “Wild Bill” Neff, are determined to go after a massive Bigfoot that they know call these hidden hills their home.

In Monsters and Critics’ exclusive interview with Straub, we learned intimate details of all the cast. Straub also pays tribute to the late Trapper Tice, whom he misses very much. In our interview, he said: “Now it’s been two years since Trapper passed away, yet he’ll always be there. Trapper is very much part of the show. He’s still the backbone of the show. But, the mood’s a little bit lighter this season, which is nice.”

Season Six of the cult-classic series returned with ten new one-hour episodes.

Check out the Bigfoot nest that Bill and the gang find:

Mountain Monsters airs 10 p.m. ET/PT Sundays on Travel Channel and begins streaming Sunday, January 16 on discovery+