Exclusive: Inside Scream: The True Story house on discovery+

Friday is a fright fest on discovery+ as the house where the real Scream murders happened is investigated by investigator Steve Shippy and renowned psychic medium Cindy Kaza.

The two are in Monsters & Critics exclusive preview as they move about the rooms, and the chilling energy is so strong that psychic medium Cindy Kaza is ready to bolt.

The two conducted a terrifying investigation at Danny’s home, ground zero in Gainesville, Florida, and also at the convicted murderer Danny’s childhood home in Louisiana.

About the event Scream: The True Story

We all love scary movies, and the 1996 film Scream ignited a flurry of copycat horror movie franchises as it elevated a whole generation of actors to fame.

And on Friday, January 14, on discovery+, the docu-special results from a groundbreaking paranormal investigation, archival media, and expert interviews that peel fact and fiction and give an intimate and up-close look at a deranged killer.

But the real fright lies in the film’s actual terrifyingly true roots – the horrific story of serial killer Danny Rolling, aka The Gainesville Ripper. And in the latest installment in their Shock Docs series, producers delve into the real-life horror of a murderer who believed the devil possessed him and whose horrific crime spree inspired the blockbuster film.

It will focus on the alleged diabolical forces involved and whether Rolling’s spirit still lurks in the shadows.

The murders

In 1989, Danny Rolling stalked and murdered eight victims in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Gainesville, Florida, including five college students.

Rolling claimed he was possessed by a demon named “Gemini” when he committed his crimes; he was eventually convicted and executed in 2006. Now, paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and renowned psychic medium Cindy Kaza join forces to uncover the truth behind Rolling’s claims that a demon made him kill.

“We all know the ‘Scream’ films, but the inspiration behind them is a terrifying true story that many don’t know,” said Shippy in a press statement. “As we began to peel back the layers, the investigation became more and more disturbing. There was a malicious, devious energy coming at us from every angle. It felt like pure evil.”

“This was one of the most intense and challenging experiences I’ve ever had,” said Kaza. “We made contact with a sinister presence, and it was definitely the most manipulative spirit that I have ever worked with. I felt like I was being messed with during the entire investigation. It shook me to my core.”

Monsters & Critics got the exclusive preview of the encounter where Shippy and Kaza are the first ever to conduct a paranormal investigation at the campsite near the University of Florida campus from which Rolling stalked his victims.

And the two got footage inside his childhood home in Louisiana, where aggressive poltergeist activity plagues the current homeowners.

Producers interview Rolling’s ex-fiancée, and in the course of this investigation, they reveal that evil has run in his family for generations.

In M&C’s exclusive preview, Shippy and Kaza are confronted by powerful malevolent energy during their intense investigation – could it be the demonic force that possessed Rolling, or is it the spirit of Rolling himself?

A demonologist is brought in to conduct an exorcism and fight the two investigators’ evil forces.

About Cindy Kaza

Cindy Kaza is a psychic medium who was a child when she had her first psychic encounter. Unfortunately, she dismissed this chilling experience until later; she realized her psychically spiritual experiences were real.

Professionally, Kaza has been searching for the truth and testing the limits of her abilities, including “automatic writing,” in which she allows the dead to communicate directly through her via free-form writing.

Kaza enrolled at England’s renowned Arthur Findlay School of Intuitive Sciences and now works with paranormal investigators as she provides people startling evidence and messages from the dead.

Two-Hour Docu-Special Scream: The True Story Launches Friday, January 14 on discovery+

