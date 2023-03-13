Exclusive: Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney help ‘queens’ find love on Peacock’s Queens Court

Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete and her former NFL quarterback husband, Rodney Peete, have been married for 28 years and know that the road to love and romance does not always run smoothly.

But the self-proclaimed “dating show junkies” wanted to be on hand to help the three famous single women – Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea – for their epic new dating series entitled Queens Court.

Acknowledging that many women in the public eye can find the road to love extremely bumpy and complicated, the 10-episode series is hosted by the Peetes, a Hollywood power couple, and they guide the queens through the highs and lows of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors, referred to as potential kings.

The new reality dating show reveals a great deal about the women and their dates in their quest for happily ever after.

Along the way, the three “queens” develop a strong bond and support one another. As the Peetes explain, they wanted the process to be fun, funny, and go as smoothly as possible.

“For me with the guys, it was about making sure that they were there for the right reasons and to make sure that they present their authentic selves,” Rodney Peete exclusively told Monsters and Critics. “They’re dealing with women who are successful, strong, independent, and they better put their best foot forward if they want to find love with one of these three queens.”

Read on to find out why Holly and Rodney Peete agreed to host this reality show, what they had to offer the queens and kings, and why they want us to watch the unique series.

Monsters and Critics: Why this project? What attracted each of you?

Holly Robinson Peete: The crazy thing is Rodney and I are both dating show junkies. We have been married for a few decades almost, and we got caught up in a lot of these shows; we really do like this genre. I think we kind of marvel at how dating is these days because when we dated in the nineties, there were none of these things that we have today. With social media and dating apps and all things, it’s kind of a new world, and we’re fascinated by it.

So, when we were approached by Peacock to do this show, we were like, ‘Oh, we like this plot twist that you have.’ Not the 20-year-old hard-bodied people on the beach, but you have these 40-year-old women who have been through a lot, and they are celebrities, and we know their journey and the fact that they really want to find love. I think they have really invested authentically, and we were happy to help them.

M&C: What was it like for both of you to guide the women and the men? Because it looked like you got emotionally invested.

Rodney Peete: We did get invested. I don’t know if it was something we expected, but once we started talking with them and getting to know them, and figuring out that they were there to find love, we were fully on board and invested to give them everything that we could in terms of our relationship, and how we could help them.

Rodney Peete, Co-Host of the Peacock original reality series Queens Court. Pic credit: Megan Harper/NBCUniversal

M&C: Did either or both of you bring up the fact that is often put off by dynamic, successful women or queens in whatever field they are in?

Holly Robinson Peete: Yes, we absolutely did, and that is what I felt was the difference that sets this show apart, was having both of us, and having Rodney especially, being able to talk to these potential kings. And talk to them about Rodney having to be on the carpet and holding my purse. Or, he is told, ‘Excuse me, want a solo,’ and he gets pushed out of the way.

We look at each other as teammates, and so he really did talk to the kings about you got to set your ego aside, and you don’t want that to get in the way of what could be a really tremendous relationship. So, we look at each other as teammates, and sometimes one shines a little brighter than the other, and that’s what we’re here for. I think it’s what has kept us together for so many years.

Rodney Peete: Yes. Not a competition.

Holly Robinson Peete: It’s not, and we got to want each other to win. So these were things that if I walked in and talked to the kings and said, they’d be like, ‘Oh okay, great.’ But Rodney Peete being there and sitting there talking to them, a lot of them were fans of his from his football days, there was a respect. Kind of a big brother/big sister respect that we were able to nurture, and I think it really played well.

M&C: Holly, what was it like bonding with these three women? You looked like you were at a sorority house at one point.

Holly Robinson Peete: Well, I knew Evelyn and Tamar, but I did not know Nivea before this show. Now I want Nivea just to be always with me; she is hilarious and funny. I laughed so much with them. They were so unfiltered, off-the-cuff, and just naturally funny. That was my big takeaway, which was the laughter that we had together.

But you know, I didn’t want to come in there preachy and be like, ‘Well, I’ve been with this guy for 30 years, so listen to me because I have all the answers.’ Because I don’t. But I think there were moments when they reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, sis, what do you think?’

M&C: Looking back, what did you enjoy the most about hosting this show?

Holly Robinson Peete: The best part about co-hosting Queens Court is that we were able to be involved in everything, soup to nuts, so we got to get to know the kings from day one. And so when they would ask for our advice, we really had our own opinions based on really being involved and getting to know these guys. So yes, there was a natural camaraderie. And what I loved most is the ladies; there was no infighting, it was not catty, and we were all pulling for each other to win.

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete in the Hallmark reality series, Meet The Peetes. Pic credit: Chris Carter/ Hallmark

M&C: What advice do you have for somebody looking for your wisdom on dating or marriage?

Holly Robinson Peete: Well, when it comes to dating advice, I’m gonna be honest, I’m a little rusty on that game. But for marriage, I would say to just be ready to apologize a lot. Be ready to admit that you can be wrong if you might have a problem being wrong. I don’t know anybody in this room who has a problem being wrong, but I’m just saying if you had that problem. The next step is to apologize, forgive, have a short memory, and root for each other to win.

Rodney Peete: Yes, and get things out in the open as soon as possible. Your goals, whatever they may be, don’t hold them back. Because you don’t want to be six months down the road and your partner figures out that you don’t like dogs, or you don’t like cats, or you don’t like a certain thing or mannerisms. You want to be completely honest upfront as soon as possible because that helps you get on the same page as your relationship grows.

M&C: Why do you want my readers to see this show?

Holly Robinson Peete: I think your readers will really relate to these women. I think some of us know them already, but we think we know them better than we do. But this is a different light; to see them being vulnerable and finding love. When you are over 40, it’s a different dating situation.

I think there are some good takeaways. I think people will see themselves, either in these women who are looking for love with a completely different perspective or in the men, the kings. I think that we can be very judgmental about the opposite sex, and my job there was to say, ‘Hey, don’t be so judgmental. Keep an open mind.’ So, I think people are going to be connected to this journey, and they are going to be totally invested.

Rodney Peete: They are definitely going to learn a thing or two.

Queens Court begins streaming on Peacock on Thursday, March 16, with all 10 episodes dropping at once