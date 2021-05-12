Ewan McGregor hints a ‘special scene’ in Obi-Wan series

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars prequels. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi may be showing a different look in his new show.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ewan McGregor gave an update on shooting beginning on the Disney+ series and, while not dropping specifics, indicated his Jedi Master would have a special scene for fans.

Obi-Wan’s path

While the Star Wars prequels have their detractors, fans were near-unanimous praising McGregor’s performance as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi Master played by Sir Alec Guinness in the original trilogy.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The Phantom Menace had him as a padawan to Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn, who takes up teaching the young Anakin Skywalker. Revenge of the Sith had the pair engaging in a brutal lightsaber duel ending in Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader.

While rumors had abounded of McGregor returning to the role in some way, it was announced that an Obi-Wan solo movie would be made in 2017. The disappointing box office of 2018’s Solo movie caused that film to be canceled.

But with the massive success of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm has decided a TV show is the best way to bring Obi-Wan back and show what was happening to him in between the first two trilogies.

Obi-Wan’s new look

Set exactly between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the series opens a decade into Obi-Wan’s self-imposed exile on Tatooine as he keeps an eye on a young Luke Skywalker.

Appearing via satellite for Jimmy Kimmel Live, McGregor confirmed that filming has begun and showed a new look for Obi-Wan.

Rather than the dashing and proper Jedi of the movies, this Obi-Wan has longer hair and a more unruly beard, which makes sense as he’s embraced the desert hermit life. He’ll also have a different outfit which fits as Obi-Wan won’t be going around as a Jedi.

McGregor explained, “The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect, but to go back into the role, shall we say, is great. It’s all still there, it feels good. It’s great scripts and great people to work with, and it’s great, I’m having a great time.”

Naturally, Kimmel pressed on any spoilers, but McGregor was quick to say that while legal issues didn’t bind him, it wouldn’t be right to give away any surprises.

“I don’t think they can fire me, no. But they wouldn’t be at all happy with me. Nor would anybody else. It would be a shame to spoil… that’s the thing about all these reveals, it just spoils it for the fans.”

Love Star Wars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

A Vader rematch?

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

McGregor was willing to spoil that he spent May 4 (the famous “May the 4th be with you” fan date) filming a special scene.

“I got to play a very special scene on May the Fourth with someone very special in my life, and that’s all I can tell you about it.”

This has led to curiosity, with many believing this “someone very special” may be Hayden Christensen, who reprises his role as Darth Vader in the show.

It could be a flashback to Obi-Wan and Anakin before Anakin’s fall or perhaps a retcon to the canon of the pair facing off before their Death Star rematch.

The potential to explore Obi-Wan’s exploits in this time is intriguing. An episode of the Rebels animated series touched on his exile, which included a final duel with Darth Maul.

A recent on-set video indicates that Moses Ingram uses a lightsaber in training, although a question if she’s a potential Jedi or perhaps one of the Empire’s Inquisitors hunting Obi-Wan down.

It is confirmed that Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their roles as Own and Beru Lars, and the cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, and Rubert Friend.

It will be a while before footage of the show arrives, but McGregor makes it certain that Obi-Wan will be a bit different than his last time in the role.

Obi-Wan is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022.