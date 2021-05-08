New video indicates other Force-users in the Star Wars Obi-Wan series

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Ewan McGregor may not be the only Force-wielder showing up on the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

A new on-set video indicates that at least one other member of the Disney+ series cast will have lightsaber and Force powers. The question is whether it’s a Jedi or a Sith.

After the fall

The series is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan has settled into his life on Tatooine, keeping an eye on Luke Skywalker as “crazy hermit” Ben Kenobi and staying out of the eye of the Empire.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

By this point, as Obi-Wan says in A New Hope, the Jedi “are all but extinct” with the Empire fully in power. Yet, a new video indicates that may not be the case.

Moses Ingram, whose character has yet to be revealed, is shown training with a lightsaber, posted for the annual “May the 4th” date.

Moses Ingram, actriu confirmada per a la sèrie d'Obi-Wan Kenobi, ahir va publicar aquest vídeo al seu Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/22uPG9cT5H — Darth Segador (@DarthSegador) May 5, 2021

The question is just what kind of Force-wielder Moses is. It’s possible she could be playing a young Jedi who survived Order 66 and, like Obi-Wan, has been on the run.

Another possibility is that she’s simply a young Force user Obi-Wan meets and hopes to train as a secret apprentice. It can also be that even she’s not sure of her true powers and not interested in being a Jedi.

Then again, perhaps Ingram isn’t a Jedi at all but rather an Inquisitor.

Who are the Inquisitors?

The Inquisitors in Star Wars Rebels Pic credit: Lucasfilm

A thousand years before the movies, the Jedi and Sith engaged in one final epic war that seemingly ended with the destruction of the Sith.

One Sith, Darth Bane, survived and went underground. Realizing the in-fighting for power was a reason the Sith fell, he instituted the “Rule of Two,” where only two Sith could exist at a time, a Master and Apprentice.

This went on for centuries, usually with the apprentice killing his master to take over. It lasted until Palpatine slew his master, Darth Plagueis, and then took on first Darth Maul, then Count Dooku.

Love Star Wars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

After the Sith achieved their victory with Palpatine becoming Emperor, he decided to alter the Rule of Two to create the Inquisitors. While not full Sith, they are powerful Force-users, some former Jedi who were broken in torture and brainwashing to join with Palpatine.

Rebels introduced them with a Grand Inquisitor leading others who are simply numbered by gender (i.e. “Seventh Sister’). They have been seen in media such as comics and the Fallen Order video game.

The Inquisitors’ sole goal is to hunt down any Jedi or potential Force-users and eliminate them. It’s also shown how Palpatine often sets them as possible rivals to Vader to test his powers.

What this means for the show

Ezra Bridger of Star Wars Rebels Pic credit: Lucasfilm

The idea of other Force-wielders around would make sense as the Empire keeps missing former Jedi and others being born with those abilities.

The Rebels series focuses on former Jedi Kanan taking young Ezra under his wing as his apprentice, so it’s possible Ingram also plays a would-be Jedi.

Yet the possibility she’s an Inquisitor whose hunt leads to Tatooine is also intriguing, and her blue lightsaber may just be a fake-out for fans.

As with any Star Wars series, details are pretty tight as it’s known Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars, and the cast includes Maya Erskine, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, and Indira Varma.

As it stands, this video seems to prove McGregor won’t be the only person on the show swinging a lightsaber. The only question is what color it ends up being.

Obi-Wan Kenobi scheduled for release on Disney+ in 2022.