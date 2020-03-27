Epix on YouTube TV is free for 30 days

Epix and chill anyone? As of Friday, it was revealed that the Epix channel is available free of charge for 30 days as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The normally-premium channel will only be available on YouTube TV for free, but it gives those who use the service a way to pass the time as they engage in social distancing and isolation at home.

YouTube TV announces free Epix for subscribers

While YouTube TV subscription includes many channels for subscribers, specific premium or “extra” channels require an extra subscription fee.

Epix is usually one of those, but now it won’t cost anything for the next month on YouTube TV.

Just last night, YouTube TV sent out an email to all of their subscribers, letting them know they would offer EPIX as an “extended free preview” channel.

“From March 26 through April 25, you can enjoy original series like Pennyworth, Slow Burn, or Belgravia, which premieres April 12, and hundreds of movies, including twenty-one Bond movies to watch from April 1,” the email announcement said. “EPIX will be added and removed from your service with no action needed on your part. And, not to worry, we will not automatically bill you for EPIX after this time.

The YouTube TV streaming platform has been engaged in a “Stay Home #WithMe” marketing push, as they’ve even changed their social media such as their Twitter profile name to reflect the PSA.

It also includes this new offer to give out Epix for 30 days for free as a way for customers to have something to keep them occupied.

Other premium channels or streaming services may follow suit. The NBA League Pass service is offering its free library to all who sign up. Also, NFL Game Pass made their content library free for users as sports are currently on hiatus.

What is the EPIX channel?

Epix is a premium cable and satellite channel that is also available on various streaming services, including YouTube TV.

Consider Epix similar to other premium channels out there like HBO, Showtime, or Starz.

The Epix channel mostly features past or recent motion pictures, documentaries, comedy, and music specials, along with a number of their own original shows.

Some of those Epix original series include Godfather of Harlem starring Forest Whitaker, LTD starring Ben Kingsley, and Pennyworth, which follows the story of Alfred, the butler of Batman fame.

Other originals on Epix include Slow Burn and War of the Worlds.

Visit the Epix website here for more details on all of the movies, shows, and specials offered.

What is YouTube TV, and what does it cost?

The YouTube TV service launched in February 2017. It currently offers 70-plus live TV channels, including major networks such as CBS, ABC, FOX, and NBC.

There’s also all the popular channels such as CNN, Disney Channel, ESPN, Food Network, FOX Sports, FOX, HGTV, SyFy, TNT, USA, and more.

The YouTube TV service is available on numerous devices.

These include Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox One, and Fire TV. In addition, it’s available on many smart TVs as well as Android and iOS devices.

For that standard offering, YouTube TV has a standard monthly subscription fee of $49.99, which can increase based on the addition of other premium channels.

The service costs Apple subscribers $55 a month to use.

YouTube TV also offers a free trial for all new customers, as of this report. You’ll need a valid Google/Gmail account to sign up and can get a free seven-day trial to try out the service.

Once the trial ends, you’ll be on the billing schedule, so keep that in mind. However, that’s a way to try out YouTube TV along with its channels for a week. EPIX may even be part of the deal.

Visit the YouTube TV website here for more details on how to sign up for a membership or their free trial.