Emily in Paris Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Lily Collins in Emily in Paris. Pic credit: Netflix

Emily in Paris hit Netflix last year and has received considerable critical acclaim.

The series about an American girl who moves to Paris to give the American point of view to a French marketing firm only to experience a culture clash as she searches for love was a hit and will get a second season on Netflix.

It reached the Top 10 most-watched list when released and has picked up nominations for both the Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globes Awards.

Fans seem ready for more of Emily in Paris.

Here is everything we know so far about Emily in Paris Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Emily in Paris?

Emily in Paris was renewed for a second season at Netflix.

Humorously, the Netflix renewal came in the form of a fictional letter from Emily’s boss on the show, on company letterhead.

The letter was written as a backhand compliment for Emily Cooper (Lily Collins).

“We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time,” the letter began. “Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savior.”

It then concluded, “We will work in conjunction with you on applying for a work permit on her behalf to prolong her time here. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don’t let her know that.”

Emily in Paris Season 2 renewal letter. Pic credit: Netflix

Release date latest: When does Emily in Paris Season 2 come out?

The renewal for Emily in Paris came in November 2020, which means there is plenty of time for the second season to return to Netflix by the end of 2021, depending on the shooting schedule and the restrictions in place there.

The first season of Emily in Paris hit Netflix on October 2, 2020.

With all the restrictions worldwide slowing down the production of shows, there is only an outside chance it could end up completed in time for October 2021. The best guess is that it will hit later in the year.

Season 1 of Emily in Paris was shot in Paris and Chicago.

Emily in Paris Season 2 cast updates

Lily Collins will obviously be back for Emily in Paris Season 2 since she plays Emily Cooper.

Also returning should be her best friend in France, Mindy (Ashley Park), her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and his possible new girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

Also almost assured to return in Season 2 of Emily in Paris are Savoir co-workers, Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery).

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu will also likely be back as Sylvie and William Abadie as her love interest, Antione.

Emily in Paris Season 2 spoilers

Emily in Paris is about Emily Cooper (Lily Cooper), a woman sent to Paris to help out with the social media strategy for the company Savoir in Paris. The goal was to bring American sensibilities to the company.

There were a ton of problems, including the fact she couldn’t speak French.

However, thanks to her never say die attitude and an unwavering desire to succeed, she was able to overcome the professional challenges.

Sylvie fired her, but she redeemed herself when she helped designer Pierre Cadault pull off his fashion show. This saved her job at Savoir.

However, her romantic life was still a mess. It looked like she was going to make it with Gabriel, but his girlfriend Camille might not be ready to let go of him yet.

With that wrapping up the Season 1 storylines, Season 2 of Emily in Paris will set her up a little more grounded in Paris.

“In season two, she’s going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in,” show creator Darren Star (Sex and the City) said. “She’ll be more of a resident of the city. She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”

The season’s questions will include whether or not Gabriel and Camille will get back together or if there is a chance at love for Emily in Paris. There should also be conflict at Savoir again, and with Sylvie firing her once, another misstep could see Emily shipped back to America.

Best friend Mindy also has her own problems that will play out on the show. She lost her job as a nanny when her employers attacked her and now she works as an MC at a drag club.

Netflix has yet to announce when Emily in Paris Season 2 will premiere.