Emily in Paris Season 2 release date, cast update, and everything we know

Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in Season 2 of Emily in Paris. Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube

Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper, an American woman who took a chance at a marketing job in Paris, France, despite being utterly clueless about the language and culture.

The first season was released in October, and due to its popularity, it was greenlit for Season 2 the following month.

However, Emily in Paris garnered a wave of criticism for its portrayal of French people and negative stereotypes of Paris.

But Netflix disclosed the series impressive viewership numbers, which reached 58 million subscribers worldwide on month after its debut. The strong ratings made the comedy series one of the most popular shows in 2020.

Here is everything we know about the release date, cast, and more for the highly anticipated Season 2 of Emily in Paris.

When is Emily Season 2 coming out?

The official Emily in Paris Instagram account confirmed that the series was back in production on May 3.

The short video celebrating the return features several returning cast members, including Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), William Abadie (Antoine), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery, and Camille Razat (Camille).

The promotional announcement also features a letter to Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh) from her boss at the Savoir Agency, Sylvie Grateau.

Filming typically takes about six months; therefore, fans of the series should expect Emily in Paris Season 2 to be released around December 2021 or early in 2022.

There is no official premiere date yet; its usually release is confirmed after a teaser trailer is released.

Lucien Laviscount joins the cast for Season 2

According to Deadline, William Abadie, who plays Antoine, has been promoted to a series regular for the next season.

The series will also add British actor Lucian Laviscount in a recurring role. Laviscount will play Alfie, a Londoner described as a “sarcastic and charming cynic.”

He is in Paris working for a British bank but refuses to speak French and makes little effort to learn about the culture. Alfie’s relationship with Emily is hostile at first, but it eventually develops into something more.

How many episodes will there be?

As with the first season, Netflix has ordered ten episodes, which are 30 minutes in length.

What to expect in Emily in Paris Season 2

In Season 2 of Emily in Paris, fans should expect Emily to continue adjusting to French culture. According to the showrunner Darren Star, Emily will embrace Paris more as she struggles with the language.

“When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning, and I don’t think it will be quite as easy for her in the second season. I think she will be more assimilated in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language,” he explains in an interview with Variety.

Star also confirms that the series will address the cliffhanger concerning her love interest Gabriel.

The Netflix hit series received two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards. This was controversial due to the critically acclaimed British drama I May Destroy You, which received no nominations in the same category.

All episodes of Emily in Paris Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.