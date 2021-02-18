Elizabeth Tulloch reveals how she won the role of Lois Lane

Tyler Hollechin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman & Lois Pic credit: The CW

Next week sees the premiere of Superman & Lois on The CW. This new Arrowverse series focuses not just on the Man of Steel but his beloved reporter wife as well.

Now, Elizabeth Tulloch has shared the surprising story of how she landed the role of the famed journalist and what to expect in this new show.

Family of Steel

The show begins as Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) relocate to Clark Kent’s hometown of Kansas. They finally reveal to sons Jonathan and Jordan (Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass) that their father is Superman, which both boys have difficulty accepting.

Tulloch first played the role in 2018’s Crisis on Three Earths Arrowverse event. She returned for the Crisis on Infinite Earths series which ended with the revelation that in a remade Earth, Clark and Lois suddenly had grown sons.

Erica Durance, who played Lois in the Smallville TV show, briefly reprised the role for the same event (although she and Tulloch never shared scenes).

As the family deals with his secret, Clark has to balance his duties as a father with being the world’s greatest hero. Meanwhile, Lois begins investigating a mysterious conspiracy.

The series also stars Dylan Walsh as Lois’ father, General Sam Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Clark’s childhood love, Lana Lang.

Channeling Kidder

Speaking to Den of Geek, Tulloch revealed she won the role by reading a deleted scene from the original big-screen Lois Lane, Margot Kidder. It comes from the famous “Donner Cut” of Superman II where Lois has finally figured out Clark (Christopher Reeve) is Superman.

The scene has Lois confronting Clark with a gun and firing bullets. When they have no effect, Clark admits Lois was right…at which point, Lois reveals she was firing blanks to trick him.

It seems Tulloch’s reading of the scene was different than other actresses but perfect for the role.

“They were reading a lot of other actresses I recognized. I kind of had a feeling, after I did it once, that I totally was doing something different from the other actors. The choice I made was just to have fun with it. I think, based on some of the feedback I got in the room, a lot of women had been reading that scene more seriously because, on paper, the scene did read as serious. I just sort of played it joyfully. And at the end, when he doesn’t die, I squealed happily and said, ‘I knew it.’…there needs to be a joie de vivre about Lois.” Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

A Lois for today

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman and Lois Lane Pic credit: The CW

Tulloch added that she feels the show concentrating on Lois’ skills as a journalist is more needed now than ever.

“I can’t think of a more important time in recent history to be playing a journalist,” Tulloch said. “After the last few years, where I feel like journalists and members of the media have come under a pretty constant onslaught and had their roles diminished, I think it’s really important to be doing what she’s doing, using her words to fight on behalf of other people, and to fight for truth and justice.”

While the series is set in the present, flashbacks will show Clark and Lois’ relationship and falling in love. It also focuses on their family life amid the superhero action.

Tulloch’s audition shows she had the role of Lois well in hand from the start which can work well for the starring role in this new Superman series.

Superman & Lois premieres on the CW February 23.