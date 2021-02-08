New Superman and Lois trailer focuses on the family Man rather than Superheroics

Superman and Lois is coming to The CW. Pic credit: The CW

As the countdown to the next Arrowverse series continues, the CW chose Super Bowl Sunday to release a new trailer for Superman & Lois.

Whereas the series’ first trailer was loose on details, this one offers a much better look at the new series.

The trailer (set to the classic rock tune “All Right Now”) emphasizes how the focus of the series will be less on the Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin) saving the day and more on how he and his wife Lois Lane ( Elizabeth Tulloch) handle family life.

Superman and Lois: The truth is revealed

At the end of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, Superman was startled to discover that in the remade Earth-1, he and his wife Lois were suddenly raising teenage sons.

The trailer shows that the pair have long kept athletic Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and moody Jordan (Alexander Garfin) in the dark on who their father really is.

Worried that his sons will inherit his powers, Clark finally reveals his secret identity. While Jonathan is excited, Jordan is upset their parents have been lying to them all this time.

This will shake up the family dynamic, not helped by how Lois’ father, General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh), thinks Superman should be helping the military.

Superman family drama

The series will throw other twists, such as how Clark’s childhood love Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) helps the pair as they now reside in Clark’s hometown of Smallville rather than Metropolis.

Meanwhile, Jonathan and Jordan both feel attracted to Lana’s daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette), for a love triangle.

Another turn is that Clark is no longer employed by the Daily Planet and is wrestling with whether he should be Superman more than himself while Lois focuses on her career.

The series is set in the present but will feature flashbacks to Clark and Lois’ relationship from their first meeting to falling in love.

While there are no plans for Superman’s iconic arch-enemy Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) to guest-star, Clark will tangle with media mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner), who has sinister schemes for Smallville.

Also, Wole Parks plays a mysterious stranger who wants to prove the world no longer needs Superman.

A different type of Superman show

While most depictions of Superman emphasize his heroics, this series will be different, focusing on Clark Kent more.

It appears the show is going for a “This Is Us” style family drama mixed with the usual Arrowverse action and CW teen angst.

The family dynamic promises to set this Superman series apart from others, especially if the kids turn into Super Sons.

Superman & Lois debuts on the CW on February 21st.